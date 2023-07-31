Institute for Religious Leadership welcomes 45th commandant

By Mel Slater

The U.S. Army Institute for Religious Leadership welcomed Chaplain (Col.) Louis Deltufo as its new commandant, July 28. Deltufo assumed responsibility for the institute from Chaplain (Col.) James Palmer Jr. in an outdoor ceremony.



The institute welcomed Deltufo as the 45th commandant at the end of the Army Chaplain Corps Regimental Week.



The last outdoor ceremony of this type held by the institute was a change of responsibility in 2009.



The weather was beautiful for a South Carolina summer in July. An overcast day blocked the burning sun and held the temperature to a decent level for the Soldiers in formation, Family, friends and guests in attendance. Fort Jackson Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly also attended the ceremony.



Deputy Chief of Chaplains, Chap. (Brig. Gen.) Bill Green was quick to mention the good weather.



“I’m going to start off with a question. Who was responsible for the weather prayer?” Green said. “The chaplain responsible for the weather prayer please stand.”



Green officiated the change of commandant ceremony.



“It’s been a great week, we’ve been celebrating our 248th Chaplain Corps anniversary,” Green said, “and it gives us now the opportunity to transition the authority between two great leaders.”



Deltufo is no stranger to the institute and Fort Jackson. He served as the deputy commandant and the director of training at the Chaplain Center and School. His most recent position was chief, operations and training, at the Religious Support Operations Center here.



He said in his short remarks that he felt privileged to take the position.

“I’m reminded often that we have a saying here that you don’t get here by yourself. It is because of many of you that I have the privilege and honor to stand here this morning,” Deltufo said. “First, I’d like to thank my God because life is not a straight path. And I can say God has always guided my steps along this journey, on the mountain tops and in the valleys and that at times I needed to be carried. So, I say, ‘Thank you, Lord’ for helping us to endure, for my Family to endure and for supporting me in this call that I have to this ministry.”



He also thanked his Family.



“Second, I’d like to thank my Family and close friends. To my wife Nanse, of 31 years and 22 addresses, we counted the other day, you are my partner in this military life and to my military kids, you know no other lifestyle, you’ve adapted and overcome so much you never wavered in your support,” he said. “I also want to recognize my father Tony Deltufo who taught me the meaning of service before self.”



Deltufo spoke of many others who contributed to his journey. He also gave a unique shout out to Dr. Scott and Mary Beth Burns.



“Who were my neighbors in Augusta, Georgia. And I want to say, I was reminded they are my only non-Army friends. Thank you for being here today. They helped my Family through the 2004 deployment where I get all my good stories,” Deltufo said.



Deltufo enlisted in the New Jersey Army National Guard in February 1989 as a combat engineer. He served in both the New Jersey and Missouri Army National Guard while working on his undergraduate degree at Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. He joined the Army Reserve Chaplain Candidate Program after graduation. He served as a pastor and police chaplain and was ordained through the New Jersey District of the General Council of the Assemblies of God.



He entered active duty at Fort Liberty (formerly Fort Bragg) North Carolina in 1995. Deltufo completed a master’s degree in New Testament Theology and Master of Divinity Degree from The Assemblies of God Theological Seminary, Springfield, Missouri. He also holds a doctorate in ministry from Drew Theological Seminary.



Deltufo has had many operational assignments during his career including 116th Military Intelligence Group chaplain; deputy division chaplain for the 1st Armored Division; and 1st Infantry Division chaplain. He was the Chaplain Personnel Manager/Force Structure Officer for Army Training and Doctrine Command. He has deployed multiple times to Iraq and Afghanistan.



To watch Deltufo’s full remarks visit: https://www.facebook.com/USAIRL/videos/1965665407147380.

