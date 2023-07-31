Two Navy Museums Earn Prestigious American Alliance of Museums Reaccreditation

From Naval History & Heritage Command Communications



WASHINGTON NAVY YARD – Naval History and Heritage Command’s Hampton Roads Naval Museum in Norfolk, Virginia, and Puget Sound Navy Museum in Bremerton, Washington, both achieved reaccreditation from the American Alliance of Museums (AAM) in July, the highest national recognition for museums in the United States



With only around 4% of the nation's estimated 33,000 museums currently accredited, HRNM and PSNM join an elite group of institutions recognized for their commitment to excellence in the stewardship of collections, service to the community, and educational outreach.



“Accreditation by the AAM is the gold standard for museums in the United States,” said Dr. Chris Rentfrow, Director of the NHHC Navy Museums Division. “These recent re-accreditations showcases the professionalism of the Navy’s dedicated museum employees and reinforces the high standards that we expect across the entire Navy Museum Enterprise.”



HRNM originally received accreditation in 2008, and PSNM earned its initial accreditation in 2013.



Developed and maintained by museum professionals for five decades, the AAM’s accreditation program serves as the primary benchmark for quality assurance, self-regulation, and public accountability within the museum industry. The reaccreditation process is rigorous, as it examines all aspects of a museum's operations. It strengthens the museum profession by promoting practices that allow leaders to make informed decisions, allocate resources wisely, and remain financially and ethically accountable in providing the best possible service to the public. Both HRNM and PSNM conducted a year of self-study, followed by a site visit by a team of peer reviewers. The AAM's Accreditation Commission, an independent body of museum professionals, consider the self-study and visiting committee reports to grant reaccreditation.



“For HRNM, AAM accreditation demonstrates the museum's commitment to professional excellence and affirms our vision to make history a core component of a Sailor's education and to bring the American people closer to their Navy. In preparation for the reaccreditation review, HRNM’s paid and unpaid staff, stakeholders, and leadership, worked together to critically assess the museum’s policies, procedures, and institutional culture to ensure that all activities meet the highest standards and best practices,” said HRNM Director John Pentangelo. “The museum staff is so proud to hold this distinction and to serve our community.”



Navy Museums Northwest Director Lindy Dosher (who oversee PSNM and the Naval Undersea Museum) echoed Pentangelo’s sentiments. “Maintaining Alliance Accreditation reaffirms our commitment to the communities we serve,” said Dosher. “We remain dedicated to holding the museum in public trust, collecting, caring for, and interpreting the U.S. Navy’s history for the benefit of the public.”



NHHC, headquartered at the Washington Navy Yard, plays a vital role in preserving, analyzing, and disseminating U.S. naval history and heritage. It supports the Navy's knowledge foundation by maintaining historically relevant resources and products that reflect the Navy's unique contributions throughout our nation's history. NHHC activities include 10 museums, the Navy Department Library, the Navy Operational Archives, the Navy art and artifact collections, underwater archeology, Navy histories, the USS Constitution repair facility, and the historic ship Nautilus.



For more information about the NHHC museums, visit www.history.navy.mil/visit-our-museums.html.

