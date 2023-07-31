Security enterprise recognizes strategic planner

Most military commands have multiple divisions that operate with plans and strategies. However, at some point these plans need to coordinate, and not complicate the mission of the command. At the Security Assistance Command John “Boone” Ruffing, strategic planner, pulls together plans across the command, which results in smooth operations for the entire command.



“Mr. Ruffing singlehandedly serves as the strategic planner for the entire (foreign military sales) enterprise,” Marvin Whitaker, director of strategic integration, policy and analysis at USASAC, said. “His work efforts and results directly impact several AMC organizations. This is why he was selected as the Employee of the 2nd Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023.”



Ruffing develops strategic plans and evaluation criteria supporting the integration of plans, programs, and resources to manage and execute the security assistance enterprise strategic campaign plan. “He uses knowledge of foreign military sales processes and statutory authorities to synchronize USASAC strategy initiatives with … (many) other DOD security cooperation organizations,” Whitaker said.



The USASAC leadership relies on Ruffing’s expertise and advice on the integration of near-, mid- and long-term strategic plans, programs and resources. He develops recommendations to resolve substantive problems of strategic, business and organizational planning as well as coordinates command strategic planning activities.



Additionally, he has stepped forward and taken on the role of the industry coordinator, which plans USASAC participation in major events, like the various Association of the U.S. Army symposiums, international trade shows, and industry representative meetings.



The second quarter saw an intensive planning cycle, which included the planning and preparation for the AUSA Global Force Symposium and Exposition, held in Huntsville.



With the two positions Ruffing is currently filling, he has excelled at navigating both responsibilities. “Each position requires intensive planning and time management skills,” Whitaker said.



A key information exchange within the security assistance enterprise is the Strategic Integration Forum. On several occasions Ruffing has led the preparation of briefings, ensuring that they were updated, coordinated and disseminated across the security assistance enterprise. Additionally, he manages the Demand Signal charts to aid AMC in seeing the added FMS demand on systems and commodities as the Army continues its modernization program, consequently managing expectations and critical points.



Most recently he was awarded the Civilian Service Commendation Medal for his work during the first quarter of FY23 on the AUSA Washington, D.C., event in October 2022. Also, for the flawless coordination for attendance of the command leaders at three international trade shows in Thailand, Poland and South Africa.



He has continued in his professional development, meeting his many requirements. However, Ruffing also continues his personal and professional training requirements as a volunteer firefighter chief. He also maintains his emergency medical technician certification.



In addition, he was elected by his fellow firefighter chief peers to serve as the president of the Madison County Association of Fire Departments for a two-year term providing oversight to 18 fire departments and representing them at the biweekly Madison County Commission meetings.



“Mr. Ruffing is a critical asset to USASAC, and the entire SAE community,” Whitaker said. “He is always setting a high standard for others to follow, while establishing a vision to make future work requirements more transparent and easier to understand. His efforts and initiatives will have an enormous influence on our strategic roadmap for many years in the future.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023 15:08 Story ID: 450542 Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Security enterprise recognizes strategic planner, by Terri Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.