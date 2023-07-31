2023 Moody Air Force Base commanders course

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Squadron commanders from across Moody Air Force Base attended the annual Commanders Course, July 27, 2023 to further their effectiveness in leading and supporting their respective units.



With commanders undergoing a change of command and moving to a different base every two years, the course aims to provide resources and assets available at their new assignment location to enhance the quality of leadership provided to their gaining squadron.



“This course is for all of our squadron commanders, but specifically for our new commanders,” said Capt. Tyler Ribar, chief of the 23rd Wing Commanders Action Group. “In a commander's first 90 days they have to receive briefs from all of the organizations around the base; this an excellent way for the new commanders to get familiar with what Moody Air Force Base has to offer them and their Airmen - for the commanders that have already been here for a year this serves as a refresher.”



Originally, commanders would receive separate introductory briefs from various base units and organizations, meaning more time away from their work centers and the mission. With the course process recently simplified to allow organizations to brief the squadron commanders as a collective, and this year’s shift in course length, participants were able to gain the same knowledge while attending a more time-conscious course.





“We are excited to try to implement a new schedule for this year's course,” Ribar said. “In years past they've done three-day courses, which, after some feedback, we came to the conclusion that three days is a long time to take people away from their jobs. “



The goal of the shortened course is to ensure commanders are able to focus on what may be considered one of their most important roles – supervising and supporting Airmen within their units for their professional and personal journeys.



“Being a Squadron Commander is one of the biggest honors of one's career,” said Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing commander. “Your role in this organization is an important one - you're developing leaders for the future, ensuring that the mission goes on every single day! You're ensuring that Airmen, civilians, and the total force is being taken care of every day.”



The course brought together 26 commanders to collaborate ideas, establish connections, and create plans in aims to aid their Airmen.



“As a new commander to Moody, being at this course was important to work on the networking aspect of being a commander,” said Maj. Christopher Mansfield, 23rd Wing Security Forces Squadron commander. “My defenders are going to need assistance when they need to find the correct help for a problem they may have, so I need to know who I can call to help them get the services they need – that's where networking and knowing what commanders do comes into play.”



With participants of varying backgrounds, one common consensus is the value found in the span of knowledge and information shared during the briefings enabling commanders to feel better equipped in taking care of their Airmen.



“My biggest takeaway from this course was being introduced to the amount of resources that are available,” Mansfield said. “The quantity of resources that Moody has for its Airmen and their families is tremendous; Moody has a ton to offer. After this course, I feel certain that I'll be able to go back to my defenders and offer them assistance or connect them to the person that can.”

