    Melvin Price Locks and Dam main lock temporarily closured

    ST. LOUIS, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Story by Janet Meredith 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District - MVS

    ST. LOUIS – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, closed the 1200-foot main chamber at Melvin Price Locks and Dam in Alton, Illinois yesterday to all commercial and recreational traffic after a crack was discovered on one of the lock chamber's lift gates during an inspection after an allision.

    At this time personnel are working on the repair, which is currently estimated to be complete on Saturday, August 5. All interested parties will be notified if this estimated date changes based on conditions encountered that would affect the closure period.

    The Melvin Price Locks and Dam 600-foot auxiliary chamber is currently open and available for lockages as needed. Mariners may contact the lock on VHF Channel 12 or by calling 618.462.1713.

    All navigation interest should be alert for, and abide by, any special instructions issued by the lockmaster.

