JBPHH WWTP discharges 5,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam discharged approximately 5,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater on Monday evening, July 31.



The bypass of partially treated and disinfected wastewater occurred around 6:00 p.m., prior to being discharged through the plant’s outfall. The outfall extends 1.5 miles from shore and into a 150-foot-deep, multi-port diffuser where it was mixed with the receiving waters with the assistance of ocean currents.



Unlike the previous night, the discharge was not the result of a pump failure. The initial assessment contributes the bypass to a higher-than-average flow at the plant. The Navy’s investigation attributes this higher flow rate to the King Tide that is causing additional water to be introduced into the system. Additionally, plant modifications to support ongoing improvement projects were in progress that impacted the plant’s capacity to handle higher than normal flow rates.



Additional mitigations are being put in place to ensure that higher than normal flow rates experienced during the King Tide cycle do not cause another bypass. Prior testing has shown in instances where a bypass has occurred, the discharged water was still in compliance with the WWTP’s discharge permit. The water surrounding Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam remains safe for recreational use.



There are also two active projects at the WWTP tied to the Federal Facilities Compliance Agreement (FFCA). To enable the execution of these projects, the plant is required to perform adjustments which will include a series of deliberate outages, to include partial shutdowns, at the WWTP. The team is developing mitigation for future releases but expects the event to occur again tonight.



The Navy notified to the State Department of Health today as required by the WWTP’s operating permit.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 17:38 Story ID: 450473 Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBPHH WWTP discharges 5,000 gallons of partially treated wastewater, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.