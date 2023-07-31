You Are What Makes the Mission Happen; 62d AW holds first all-call with new commander

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. --

U.S. Air Force Col. Sergio Anaya, 62d Airlift Wing commander, held his first all-call as Wing commander, accompanied by Chief Master Sgt. Timothey Hodgin, 62d AW command chief, at JBLM, Washington, July 31, 2023.



Anaya’s lasting message behind the all-call was very clear: you are a Mobility Warfighter, and we [62d AW leadership] are here for you.



“If I take care of you, I know the mission will be taken care of,” said Anaya. “You are what makes the mission happen here.”



The operational tempo at America’s Airlift Wing has not slowed since participation in the largest non-combatant evacuation operation in U.S. history, Operation Allies Refuge, which saw the successful evacuation of 124,334 individuals from Afghanistan.



The 62d AW has participated in a vast variety of exercises in the two years since; from Exercise Mobility Guardian, an exercise that aims to understand and overcome the tyranny of distance to deliver mobilization, deployment and sustainment functions to the Joint Force and Allies, to Operation Max Moose, in which the objective was to extend C-17 Globemaster III aircraft operations with engines running for a continuous 44-hour period, and exercise Agile Combat Employment and Multi-Capable Airmen concepts to establish and maintain competencies with Airmen.



Exercises like these, and the Wing’s biannual Exercise Rainier War, continue to pave the way for innovation and multi-domain capabilities from not only C-17 aircrew and maintainers, but for the Mobility Warfighters of Team McChord as a whole.



“I want to be crystal clear that Mobility Warfighters is not meant to be a tagline, it is the essence of who we are and what we need to be,” said Anaya. “Our Nation depends on it.”



Hodgin echoed the same sentiment and emphasized the importance of Team McChord Airmen understanding their role in the mission and their importance and lethality as Mobility Warfighters.



“It’s our job to get you ready through exercises and training like these,” said Hodgin. “I challenge you to think of yourself as a warfighter, because America’s public expects us to fight and win our Nation’s wars.”



Anaya also stressed the importance of avoiding ethical drift and taking care of one another.



“My objective is clear, everyone who serves in the 62d Airlift Wing should feel valued, respected and empowered,” said Anaya. “If you leave here and feel as though you were mistreated, discriminated against or devalued, then we did not serve you well.”



We must always keep in mind that the culture of an organization is defined by what we are willing to tolerate, continued Anaya.



Hodgin highlighted the need to be ready for what may come next and the importance of taking care of Airmen.



“We have to be ready to succeed and prevail and it all starts with taking care of our Airmen,” said Hodgin. “Taking care of our Airmen means making sure that they’re ready. What keeps me in the Air Force each day and motivates me the most, is taking care of you all and making sure you are ready.”



Anaya closed out his first commander’s call by emphasizing the importance of having a warfighter’s mentality, embodying the warrior heart initiative, and maintaining an investment in family and friends.

