HSMWSL Hosts Change of Command

MAYPORT, Florida – During a time honored tradition, Cmdr. Nathan Browne assumed command of Helicopter Maritime Strike Weapons School Atlantic (HSMWSL) July 14, relieving Cmdr. Michael Henderson during a change of command ceremony at Naval Station Mayport, Florida.



Henderson, who is a native of San Antonio, Texas, led HSMWSL from May 2022 to July 2023, and will report as the navigator aboard the USS George Washington (CVN 73). During his 15-month tour as commanding officer, Henderson strengthened the MH-60R community through continuous assessment and improvement of weapons and tactics instructions, curriculum evaluations, standardization, intelligence products and exercise coordination.



“It was an absolute honor to serve this talented team as commanding officer. I greatly admire their professionalism, tenacity, and total commitment to our nation and each other. No matter how big the task, they always met it head on. They went the extra mile, countless times, to help ensure our Navy is ready to fight. I’m so proud of the Weapons School team and all they accomplished,” said Henderson.



Browne who is from Sacramento, California, previously served as the executive officer of HSMWSL.



“Cmdr. Henderson embraced a culture of excellence focused on great power competition and I’m honored to take charge as the 16th steward of our Weapons School,” said Browne who shared his praise for his command and personnel. “The density of talent and professionalism within our command is awe inspiring. We have the best weapons and tactics instructors, and master training specialists in the fleet. With contagious enthusiasm, and eternal vigilance, we will execute the Navy’s mission.”



HSMWSL serves as the Atlantic Fleet’s center of tactical excellence for training and evaluation of Maritime Strike combat helicopter aircrews. HSMWSL falls under Commander, Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing Atlantic. The primary mission of HSMWSL is to prepare MH-60R aircrew for the tactical challenges of deployment and elevate the level of tactical proficiency throughout the Wing.



AIRLANT is responsible for seven nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, 54 aircraft squadrons, 1,200 aircraft and 52,000 officers, enlisted and civilian personnel with priorities focused on warfighting, people, and readiness by providing combat ready, sustainable naval air forces with the right personnel, properly trained and equipped, with a focus on readiness, operational excellence, interoperability, safety, and efficient resourcing.

