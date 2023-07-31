Photo By Spc. Allison Gilstrap-Roberts | The Georgia Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion hosts the 2023 Cobb...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Allison Gilstrap-Roberts | The Georgia Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion hosts the 2023 Cobb County Learning Engagement for Cobb County School teachers and educators at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga, July 26, 2023. The event opens communication and informs the educators on what the Georgia Army National Guard can offer their students and communities. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Allison Gilstrap) see less | View Image Page

The Georgia Army National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion hosted the 2023 Cobb County Learning Engagement for Cobb County School teachers and educators on July 26, 2023, at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia.



The event, which brought more than 30 teachers and educators to post, was meant to communicate the benefits of their students enlisting in the Georgia Army National Guard to gain rapport with the county and its constituents.



The event began with introductions by Lt. Col. Gregory Koester, Georgia Army National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion Commander, and Col. Chris Powell, director of G1 Personnel at Clay National Guard Center.



“The goal for today for me, and for our team, is to better educate and inform you about the benefits and opportunities in the Georgia Army National Guard,” said Powell. “We want you to communicate with your students, and the parents of those students, about what we as an organization can offer.”



Multiple high schools attended, including McEachern, Allatoona, South Cobb, Campbell, and North Cobb. Some of the representatives were prior service members themselves, many having been Georgia Guardsmen, such as retired Sgt Maj. Robinette Pryor.



“I can give my students firsthand information on what it is like being in the Georgia Army National Guard,” said Pryor, a Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps instructor at Pebblebrook High School. “Don’t listen to what people have been telling you. Ask me. I’ve been there and believe in the military and what it can do for our students.”

Recruiting and Retention showcased throughout this engagement that students have more than just a handful of options for a career in the Guard.

The guests relished in seeing numerous facets of the organization usually not available to the public, such as a demonstration from the 178th Military Police Company on how to detect abnormalities when it comes to suspicious vehicles and a question-and-answer session in Hangar One featuring 1st Lt. Coral Montalvo of Alpha Company, 1-171 GSAB, about the minimum requirements to become a pilot.



When asked about how today’s students see military service, retired First Sgt. Gerard Brown is optimistic. “The students of today are looking for purpose and they’re looking for direction,” said Brown. “A lot of what they are looking for is structure, and I believe the [Georgia Army National] Guard can provide that.”



The day ended with the guests receiving a meal-ready-to-eat with closing remarks by Koester and his team. Master Sgt. Frank Pitelka, Section Alpha Two, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, spoke of his fondness for the organization as guests filed out.



“The biggest thing it [Georgia Army National Guard] does is allow the ability to help people. Not just the applicants we’re talking to, but the Soldiers who work for me,” said Pitelka. “I think it’s a great opportunity for everybody. The most important thing is the chance to make a difference in people’s lives.”