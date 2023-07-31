Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Homefront provides back-to-school supplies for military families

    Operation Homefront provides back-to-school supplies for military families

    Photo By Todd Cromar | Military families from Hill Air Force Base receive backpacks and school supplies...... read more read more

    CLEARFIELD, UT, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Story by Todd Cromar 

    Hill Air Force Base

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- Military families from Hill Air Force Base participate in the annual Back-to-School Brigade at Hill Field Elementary School July 26.

    The annual nationwide campaign put on by Operation Homefront distributes school supplies to eligible dependents of service members.

    Through this assistance program, students of military families are eligible for free back-to-school supplies, including backpacks, to help them start the new school year on the right foot.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 11:17
    Story ID: 450415
    Location: CLEARFIELD, UT, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Homefront provides back-to-school supplies for military families, by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Operation Homefront provides back-to-school supplies for military families
    Operation Homefront provides back-to-school supplies for military families
    Operation Homefront provides back-to-school supplies for military families
    Operation Homefront provides back-to-school supplies for military families
    Operation Homefront provides back-to-school supplies for military families
    Operation Homefront provides back-to-school supplies for military families
    Operation Homefront provides back-to-school supplies for military families

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    Operation Homefront
    Utah
    school supplies
    AFMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT