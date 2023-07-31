Operation Homefront provides back-to-school supplies for military families

Photo By Todd Cromar | Military families from Hill Air Force Base receive backpacks and school supplies...... read more read more Photo By Todd Cromar | Military families from Hill Air Force Base receive backpacks and school supplies during Operation Homefront’s Back-to-School Brigade program held at Hill Field Elementary School July 26, 2023, in Clearfield, Utah. National nonprofit Operation Homefront, supported by local partners, distributed 325 backpacks filled with essential school supplies to children during the 16th annual Back-to-School Brigade. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- Military families from Hill Air Force Base participate in the annual Back-to-School Brigade at Hill Field Elementary School July 26.



The annual nationwide campaign put on by Operation Homefront distributes school supplies to eligible dependents of service members.



Through this assistance program, students of military families are eligible for free back-to-school supplies, including backpacks, to help them start the new school year on the right foot.