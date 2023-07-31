HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- Military families from Hill Air Force Base participate in the annual Back-to-School Brigade at Hill Field Elementary School July 26.
The annual nationwide campaign put on by Operation Homefront distributes school supplies to eligible dependents of service members.
Through this assistance program, students of military families are eligible for free back-to-school supplies, including backpacks, to help them start the new school year on the right foot.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 11:17
|Story ID:
|450415
|Location:
|CLEARFIELD, UT, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Homefront provides back-to-school supplies for military families, by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT