KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The 8th Fighter Wing chapel and 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health teams hosted a Home Away From Home event for members of the Wolf Pack, July 17, 2023.



Home Away From Home is a monthly event where Kunsan AB units come together to build camaraderie. This event was a free, home-cooked meal featuring Asian dishes for all that attended.



Capt. Carl Johnson, 8th FW chaplain, explained how these events help Airmen while stationed at the Wolf Pack.



“This is an opportunity for Airmen to get to know and meet one another,” said Johnson. “This event also gives young Airmen a chance to teach or learn leadership skills.”



Tech. Sgt. Katryn Ellis, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health flight chief, gave her perspective on why this event is vital to the culture at Kunsan AB.



“We have a lot of shift workers that attend this,” said Ellis. “It gives them a chance to sit down with friends and other Airmen on base that they don't get to see as often before returning to work and taking care of the mission.”





Service members on shift who can’t stay for the meal have another option.



“Security forces or emergency management Airmen will come in and we will make them some to-go plates to take with them so they can enjoy a home-cooked meal instead of having to prepare a meal ahead of time or eating cold food,” said Ellis.



The 8th FW chapel welcomes ideas for future events and will help plan and supply any event that volunteers get approved through proper channels.



For more information on how to volunteer for a Home Away From Home dinner, please call the 8th FW chapel at 315-782-4673(HOPE).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 02:57 Story ID: 450391 Location: KR Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack Chapel, medical Airmen serve homemade meals, by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.