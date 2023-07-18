NCBC Gulfport Holds 32nd Change of Command

At a ceremony held July 28 in Gulfport, Miss., Capt. Ana Franco relieved Capt. Jeffrey Powell as the 33rd commanding officer of Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Gulfport.



“It feels great to be back home,” said Franco, who was stationed in Gulfport from 2014-2018 before spending the last several years in Washington D.C. on the staff of the Chief of Naval Operations. “There’s just something about this place that is very special to our family, and we are so happy to be back here as part of the NCBC family.”



Powell spoke highly of Franco, saying, “She is going to be the perfect leader for this base and community. The next three years are going to be amazing!”



Powell has served as commanding officer of NCBC Gulfport since August 2020 and has overcome countless obstacles including the ever-changing environment surrounding COVID-19 pandemic, recovery from two of the most active hurricane seasons on record, and the every-day challenges faced by today’s Navy leadership. He has also celebrated several milestones and victories in his time in Gulfport, including the 80th anniversary of Navy Seabees, the dedication of the Raymond J. Border fitness center, the opening of the renovated Colmer Dining Facility, and the completion of the 166-bed dormitory for Expeditionary Combat Skills students.



Capt. Ian Johnson, commander of Navy Region Southeast and presiding officer of the ceremony, said to Powell, “You have been a committed leader on every front. You met every challenge head on, inspired your team to reach greater heights and made NCBC Gulfport, the Navy, and the nation better.”



Immediately following the change of command, a second ceremony was held during which Powell retired from a 28-year career in the U.S. Navy. A St. Louis, Mo., native, Powell was commissioned following his 1996 graduation from Clemson University. A Civil Engineer Corps officer, he holds a master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from Stanford University. He and his family have served at 14 duty stations and completed several deployments in nearly three decades of service. He reminisced on his time in military service saying, “In my various roles in the Navy, I discovered leadership is simply about doing the job the best you can while keeping people at the forefront of everything that you do.”

Powell expressed his gratitude for the services and support NCBC Gulfport provides to the Navy fleet, service members and their families, and the community, saying, “I’m glad we are here because we are a very appreciated and vital part of this great city, coast and state.”



Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, located on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, serves more than 10,000 service members, civilian personnel, veterans and family members. NCBC Gulfport is home to the Atlantic Fleet Seabees, the Naval Construction Training Center, the Expeditionary Combat Skills Training Center and nearly 40 tenants from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force. The Sailors of NCBC Gulfport personify the "Can-Do" motto of Seabees and are ready to deploy and serve globally. For more information about NCBC Gulfport, visit https://cnrse.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NCBC-Gulfport/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.31.2023 13:37 Story ID: 450341 Location: GULFPORT, MS, US Hometown: SAN JUAN, PR Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US Hometown: CLEMSON, SC, US Hometown: GULFPORT, MS, US Hometown: WINSTON SALEM, NC, US Web Views: 41 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCBC Gulfport Holds 32nd Change of Command, by Rebecca Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.