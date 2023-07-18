Navy Christens Future Guided-Missile Destroyer Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124)

The Navy christened the future USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) during a ceremony at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine, July 29.



Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro delivered the christening ceremony's principal address.



“I have always looked to Harvey Barnum as a personal mentor, someone whose judgement I value in all of my decisions and considerations, including in my current role as Secretary of the Navy,” said SECNAV Del Toro. “This man is among the most distinguished and accomplished public servants alive today. May we all be a bit more like him—and may the future USS Harvey C. Barnum carry forth his spirit and his story forever.”



Retired Marine Corps Col. Harvey C. Barnum Jr., received the Medal of Honor for heroism displayed during an action outside Ky Phu, Quang Tin Province, Vietnam. Serving with Company H, 2d Battalion, and 9th Marines, he assumed command after the rifle company commander was mortally wounded by a sudden enemy attack. Grabbing the radio off the dead operator, Barnum strapped it on his back, called the battalion commander, and declared, “The company commander is down. I have the fight.” Rallying his troops, Barnum organized the defeat of the enemy force and the successful evacuation of the dead and wounded.



“What strikes me as Harvey’s most remarkable character trait is his humility – all who know him know there isn’t an ounce of self-importance in him. He is kind. He is generous. He is down-to-earth. He is a true friend, a good man, and a Marine’s Marine. His whole life, he “has had the fight.” And we are all better for it.



This is the first U.S. Navy ship to honor Barnum.



“I stand here before you today as a grateful American,” said the 83-year-old Barnum during the ceremony. “I’m grateful that I was born, grew up, and still live in the greatest country in the world. I’m grateful that I had the opportunity to serve this great country and wear the cloth of a United States Marine as an officer of Marines.”



The ship's sponsor is Barnum's wife, Martha Hill, who, in the time-honored Navy tradition, christened the ship by breaking a bottle of sparkling wine across the bow. Before christening the ship, Hill welcomed and thanked the current members of the ship’s crew, known as the plank owners.



“We will rest well at night protected by the security that you will provide while you’re Sailing the seas of the world,” said Hill.



Service to DDG-124 is a family affair. Along with Hill serving as the ship’s sponsor, her daughter, Lisa Hill-Godin, is the Matron of Honor. Additionally, the Maids of Honor are their two granddaughters, Jessica Godin-Cenzalli and Hope Hill, and great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Godin.



Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are the backbone of the U.S. Navy's surface fleet, providing protection to America around the globe. These highly capable, multi-mission ships conduct various operations, from peacetime presence to national security, providing a wide range of warfighting capabilities in multi-threat air, surface, and subsurface domains. These elements of seapower enable the Navy to defend American prosperity and prevent future conflict abroad.



