Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Coast to Coast, the Mission Never Stops

    From Coast to Coast, the Mission Never Stops

    Photo By Senior Airman Jacob Dastas | The Air Force Rescue Coordination Center patch sits on an Airman’s uniform during...... read more read more

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Many know Tyndall Air Force Base as being a cornerstone of the country’s fifth-generation aircraft pilot training mission as well as one of the Department of Defense’s main strong points for unrivaled air dominance. However, what many do not know is that Tyndall is also the home of a multitude of tenant units with differing missions and capabilities. One of these tenant units is the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.
    The Air Force Rescue Coordination Center is a pivotal resource in helping save hundreds of lives every year. Their mission is multifaceted with responsibilities ranging from missing persons or aircraft rescues to investigations into emergency distress calls.
    “The AFRCC is a 24 hour, 365 days a year operation,” said Tech. Sgt. Lawrence Baxton, AFRCC noncommissioned officer in charge of training. “[We] save lives by providing expert coordination capability while fostering cooperation and providing first responder education in support of the National Search and Rescue Plan.”
    Being a tenant unit, the AFRCC has a limited number of members. But what the unit lacks in manpower, they more than make up for in effectiveness.
    “Each of the day’s three shifts consists of a senior controller and one to four junior controllers depending on the operational tempo,” added Baxton. “The AFRCC is the busiest Rescue Coordination Center in the world with well over 10,000 incidents, 600 missions and 350 saves a year.”
    Their effectiveness and efficiency partially originates from their multiple mission sets. The AFRCC covers a wide range of incidents to support local and federal agencies to help those in need the best they can.
    “We are the only inland Search and Rescue coordination unit in the continental United States,” Baxton continued. “Controllers spend a lot of time on the phone working with several government agencies and using computer applications to complete each incident.”
    Despite such a large workload and the added stress of a job like search and rescue, the members do everything within their power to assist those in need and supporting the mission.
    “We do our best to be very flexible and stay aggressively helpful to our objectives and SAR units,” Baxton concluded. “The AFRCC [bolsters] Tyndall’s mission by being available to assist with all rescue needs from military to civil support.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 14:48
    Story ID: 450227
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Coast to Coast, the Mission Never Stops, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    From Coast to Coast, the Mission Never Stops
    From Coast to Coast, the Mission Never Stops
    From Coast to Coast, the Mission Never Stops
    From Coast to Coast, the Mission Never Stops

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Search & Rescue
    Tyndall
    AFRCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT