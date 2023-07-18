Marine Corps Installations Command Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment

U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Major (SgtMaj) Johnathan R. Radel relinquished his duties to SgtMaj Jason B. Hammock at the Relief and Appointment ceremony of the Sergeant Major, Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM) at Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall on July 27, 2023.



SgtMaj Radel enlisted in the Marine Corps in May 1995 and began his career as an infantryman, deploying to the Mediterranean and Iraq. He most recently served as SgtMaj of MCICOM from August 27, 2021 to July 27, 2023 and following his relinquishment of duties, will retire from the Marine Corps after 28 years of service.



“MCICOM embodies distributed operations with our global laydown. As we transform to meet the requirements of the Commandant’s Force Design 2030 vision, SgtMaj Radel’s operational focus and commitment to the Marines was critical to this command. SgtMaj Jason Hammock will continue that focus and capitalize on many of the successes that we have had. He quite literally led and advised Commanders and Senior Enlisted leaders all over the globe,” remarked Major General David Maxwell, Commander, MCICOM.



“The sun never sets on MCICOM. There is no Military Occupational Specialty school for installations professionals, which highlights the value of our civilian workforce and the knowledge and experience they bring to the table. It was a pleasure serving with so many diverse professionals,” said SgtMaj Radel.



SgtMaj Radel was relieved by SgtMaj Hammock, a Combat Engineer by background, who most recently served as the Regimental Sergeant Major for the Marine Corps Logistics Command in Albany, Georgia.



“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of a command that has a direct impact on every Marine, Sailor, Civilian and family member in the Marine Corps. I’m excited to help provide the best support we can around the world and continue our push to provide readiness both today and tomorrow,” said SgtMaj Hammock.



As the single authority for all Marine Corps Installations Matters, MCICOM exercises command and control of regional installation commands, establishes policy, exercises oversight and prioritizes resources in order to optimize support to the Operating Forces and tenant commands.



For further information on MCICOM, visit https://www.mcicom.marines.mil/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.28.2023 14:25 Story ID: 450223 Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Corps Installations Command Sergeant Major Relief and Appointment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.