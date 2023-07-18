PMA-271 talks sustainment, availability on NAVAIR AIRWaves podcast

In the program office’s first-ever podcast, PMA-271 Program Manager Capt. Adam Scott and E-6 Integrated Product Team Lead Bob Stailey talk about the team’s “no-fail” mission and its critical responsibility of connecting the POTUS to the nation’s nuclear forces.



Since the E-6 has been in service for more than 30 years, the team is challenged with simultaneously sustaining, maintaining and modernizing the platform to deliver warfighter capability now and into the future. Stailey shared examples of the team’s implemented improvements to address sustainment challenges and highlighted the efforts that have led to proven success.



Capt. Scott credited fostered relationships, collaboration with industry partners, and frequent communication with stakeholders as key-enablers to the fleet’s mission readiness. He noted the program’s unique position of sustaining a decades-old platform while executing early technology development under the E-6B’s recapitalization effort. With the program’s rapid growth in personnel, Capt. Scott acknowledged the team’s relentless fleet-focused culture and pride in the mission.​​​​​​​



Listen now on your favorite listening apps! Available on SoundCloud at https://soundcloud.com/navairsyscom/airwaves-69-nss-a-sustainment-and-availability?utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing.

