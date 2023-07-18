Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    “It’s More Like it Chose Me;” Cherry Point Sailor Answers Call to Radiology

    “It’s More Like it Chose Me;” Cherry Point Sailor Answers Call to Radiology

    Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospitalman Miguel Rodriguez serves on the Radiology team aboard Naval Health Clinic...... read more read more

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    A Sailor serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point felt a calling to enter the Radiology field the very first day of his Advanced Individual Training class.

    Hospitalman Miguel Rodriguez, A Radiologic Technologist serving aboard Navy Health Clinic Cherry Point, serves with a team providing imaging services to patients serving aboard MCAS Cherry Point and living in communities surrounding the base.

    Rodriguez recently passed the challenging America Registry of Radiologic Technologists Registry exam, earning himself the formal designation as a Radiologic Technologist. The exam consists of more than 200 questions and, according to the AART’s annual report of examinations for 2022, had an 83.5% pass rate for first-time candidates.

    “It helps me understand the impact that radiation can have on our body,” said the Brownsville, Texas native about preparing for and passing the exam. “Furthermore, it guarantees that they [patients] are getting the best of care which goes with our motto of ‘Keeping the Warfighter in the Fight.”

    Rodriguez hopes to serve as an example to other Sailors who must also study for and pass challenging exams to progress in their Navy Medicine careers.

    “I hope they say that they can pursue things they are interested in as well and not be discouraged to take that chance,” he said.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 07:19
    Story ID: 450180
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Hometown: BROWNSVILLE, TX, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “It’s More Like it Chose Me;” Cherry Point Sailor Answers Call to Radiology, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    “It’s More Like it Chose Me;” Cherry Point Sailor Answers Call to Radiology
    “It’s More Like it Chose Me;” Cherry Point Sailor Answers Call to Radiology

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cherry point
    radiology
    navy medicine
    Navymedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT