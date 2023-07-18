“It’s More Like it Chose Me;” Cherry Point Sailor Answers Call to Radiology

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospitalman Miguel Rodriguez serves on the Radiology team aboard Naval Health Clinic...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospitalman Miguel Rodriguez serves on the Radiology team aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point. The Brownsville, Texas native recently passed the challenging America Registry of Radiologic Technologists Registry exam, earning himself the formal designation as a Radiologic Technologist. see less | View Image Page

A Sailor serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point felt a calling to enter the Radiology field the very first day of his Advanced Individual Training class.



Hospitalman Miguel Rodriguez, A Radiologic Technologist serving aboard Navy Health Clinic Cherry Point, serves with a team providing imaging services to patients serving aboard MCAS Cherry Point and living in communities surrounding the base.



Rodriguez recently passed the challenging America Registry of Radiologic Technologists Registry exam, earning himself the formal designation as a Radiologic Technologist. The exam consists of more than 200 questions and, according to the AART’s annual report of examinations for 2022, had an 83.5% pass rate for first-time candidates.



“It helps me understand the impact that radiation can have on our body,” said the Brownsville, Texas native about preparing for and passing the exam. “Furthermore, it guarantees that they [patients] are getting the best of care which goes with our motto of ‘Keeping the Warfighter in the Fight.”



Rodriguez hopes to serve as an example to other Sailors who must also study for and pass challenging exams to progress in their Navy Medicine careers.



“I hope they say that they can pursue things they are interested in as well and not be discouraged to take that chance,” he said.