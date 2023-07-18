NAS Sigonella Becomes First Overseas Base to Implement USO Canine Therapy Program

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (July 27, 2023) This summer, Naval Air Station Sigonella had the distinct honor of becoming the first installation outside of the U.S. to introduce the USO (United Service Organizations) Canine Therapy Program.



“With emotional and mental health listed as some of the top issues that face active-duty military families today, utilizing therapy dogs to help service members struggling with the challenges of military life is just another creative way in which the USO is supporting the military community,” said Danielle DeSimone, USO content marketing manager.



Although the NAS Sigonella USO is the first to institute the USO Canine Therapy Program overseas, the organization’s already well-established, successful program framework in the U.S. put the USO team here at ease.



“I think it could be extremely successful overseas, because this is where service members are most often separated from their pets and families,” said Margaret McCullough, USO center manager, NAS Sigonella.



The USO team at NAS Sigonella believes the new program will help fill the void many service members face when it comes to permanent change of station moves and other life stressors.



“There will be more canine therapy programs throughout Europe, the Middle East and the Africa region,” said Sabrina Pulido, USO Area Director, NAS Sigonella. “The benefits of pet therapy have proven to be so beneficial to service members that the USO wants it to be accessible wherever we are.”



Therapy dogs are known to lower blood pressure, reduce stress, and release oxytocin and phenyl ethylamine, an anti-depressant. The USO started the program as a way to assist service members with navigating the stresses of military service. The Canine Therapy Program falls within the USO’s mission to support service members and military families.



“Dogs bring happiness, they bring joy and they connect you to things you love,” said Luisa Mazzella, Area Manager, USO Italy & Spain. “People are going to have that connection when they come into the USO, being able to pet the dogs will provide that time away from the stressors. Allowing them to recharge, reconnect and regroup!”



NAS Sigonella’s Canine Program will be open to service members, military families and anyone who has access to the USO. The plan is to keep this program running for as long as possible, and open the opportunity for individuals to get their animals certified and volunteer for the program.



“My personal goal is to make the program as successful as possible in terms of it bringing a lot of joy," said McCullough. “I want this program to exist long past its start.”



Canine Therapy will be advertised via NAS Sigonella USO’s calendar, and there will be weekly meet and greets with the pups. Service members should refer to the USO’s monthly program flyers, banners and AFN radio announcements for more information on Canine Therapy.



NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. For more news and information from NAS Sigonella, visit https://cnreurafcent.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAS-Sigonella/ or https://www.facebook.com/nassigonella/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.28.2023 05:21 Story ID: 450173 Location: SIGONELLA, IT Web Views: 22 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAS Sigonella Becomes First Overseas Base to Implement USO Canine Therapy Program, by PO3 Samayaah Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.