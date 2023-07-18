Walk and Talk - Between Students and Marines

In mid-July, several Marines from Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan gave dozens of Japanese students unique experiences during a visit to the National Chuo Youth Friendship Center in Gotemba, Japan.



Officials at the youth center coordinate the event, when school officials express their interest in the opportunity to have their students interact with native English speakers.



This year, 100 students from Shoto Junior High School attended the English Walk Rally.



The Marines didn’t have to travel far, because the youth center is located near CATC Camp Fuji. However, they did have to find the time and get permission to step away from their normal work obligations to volunteer.



Local and distant school officials find the Walk Rally to be valuable. The students travelled from their school in Shibuya, Tokyo, more than 62 miles (100 kilometers) to participate in the learning opportunity with the Marines.



The students were placed into 18 separate groups, 20 Marines joined them.



After the groups had a chance to meet, each group introduced their team to the audience members.



Following the group introductions, the students and Marines hit the streets for the Walk Rally. The goal was for the students to guide the

Marines safely through a neighborhood and for the whole team to return safely to the youth center.



The walk rally event is popular with the children and the service members.



Kids think it’s fun.



School administrators value the event because the students are learning.



Many volunteers see it as a great opportunity to display positive images of U.S. Marines and sailors.

