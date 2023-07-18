Multinational forces attending TRADEWINDS23 Jungle Amphibious Training School (JATS) in Guyana, conduct an ambush on a boat in a river. Photos by Giovanni Himag, French Foreign Legion, JATS instructor.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 17:01
|Story ID:
|450151
|Location:
|GY
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tradewinds Exercise includes a Jungle and Amphibious Training Course., by SFC Joshua Breig
