USACE Louisville District welcomes Mann as new commander

Col. L. Reyn Mann assumed command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District in a change of command ceremony held at the Henry Clay Building in Louisville, Kentucky, July 27, 2023. As commander of the Louisville District, Col. Mann will provide strategic direction, and command and control for the district’s $1 billion workload including civil, military, environmental and Interagency and International Services programs.



“I’m committed to giving you everything I have each day,” Mann said. “You have an outstanding reputation of delivering programs and quality projects on time and within budget. There are no words to describe how honored I am to join this winning team.”



Mann, a native of Fair Play, South Carolina, commissioned in the Engineer Branch May 27, 2000, upon graduation from the United States Military Academy at West Point. Prior to joining the Louisville District, Mann served as the Headquarters G3, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Washington DC. In this assignment, she was responsible for operations, training and plans for the enterprise.



Mann’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge, and the German Armed Forces Efficiency Badge (Gold).



She is a registered Professional Engineer in the State of Missouri and has a Project Management Professional certification.



The Louisville District provides public works, engineering, construction, contracting, real estate, emergency operations, environmental and regulatory services in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, northern Tennessee, and Michigan. The district operates 17 flood control lakes and 9 locks and dams.



