    Mexico Navy prepares to travel to Guyana for Tradewinds23.

    GUYANA

    06.26.2023

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Breig 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Mexico Navy prepares to ship out. There are interviews with family discussing how they feel proud of having represent Mexico. They know that they’re join to learn a lot during to the travel to TRADEWINDS 2023 in Guyana.
    Video by Marinero Andres Leyte, Mexico Navy

