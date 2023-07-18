Mexico Navy prepares to ship out. There are interviews with family discussing how they feel proud of having represent Mexico. They know that they’re join to learn a lot during to the travel to TRADEWINDS 2023 in Guyana.
Video by Marinero Andres Leyte, Mexico Navy
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 14:26
|Story ID:
|450126
|Location:
|GY
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mexico Navy prepares to travel to Guyana for Tradewinds23., by SFC Joshua Breig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT