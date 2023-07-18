Mexico partners with France and other Tradewinds 23 partners to work on Explosive Ordinance Disposal Techniques.
Video by Marinero Andres Leyte, Mexico Navy
Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 13:09
Story ID:
|450116
Location:
|GY
Web Views:
|4
Downloads:
|0
This work, Mexico partners with France and other Tradewinds 23 partners to work on EOD Techniques., by SFC Joshua Breig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
