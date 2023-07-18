Mexico Navy arrives in Guyana for Tradewinds23

Arrival to Guyana and welcome ceremony.

On the 13 of July, 2023, the vessel Veracruz arrived to Guyana.

The Mexico Navy was geeted with a welcome ceremony. Also met the Colombian cadets and their sail boat.

Video by Merinero Andres Leyte, Mexico Navy.

