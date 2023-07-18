Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mexico Navy arrives in Guyana for Tradewinds23

    GUYANA

    07.13.2023

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Breig 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arrival to Guyana and welcome ceremony.
    On the 13 of July, 2023, the vessel Veracruz arrived to Guyana.
    The Mexico Navy was geeted with a welcome ceremony. Also met the Colombian cadets and their sail boat.
    Video by Merinero Andres Leyte, Mexico Navy.

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 09:00
    Colombia
    Tradewinds 23
    Mexico Navy

