Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mexico Set sail from Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz on June 30, 2023 to the exercise TRADEWINDS 2023 in Georgetown, Guyana.

    GUYANA

    07.14.2023

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Breig 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Set sail from Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz on June 30, 2023 to the exercise TRADEWINDS 2023 in Georgetown, Guyana.
    During the journey the crew practiced tactical exercises, combat first aid, helicopter maneuvers and maintenance.

    Video by Marinero Andres Leyte, Mexico

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 08:51
    Story ID: 450090
    Location: GY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mexico Set sail from Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz on June 30, 2023 to the exercise TRADEWINDS 2023 in Georgetown, Guyana., by SFC Joshua Breig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mexico
    Tradewinds 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT