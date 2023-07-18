Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Task Force – Red Hill Surge Tank Draining Update; Latest Defueling Dashboard Released on Webpage and App

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    HONOLULU – Joint Task Force – Red Hill (JTF-RH) has transitioned into the last phase of the surge tank draining evolution. To date, JTF-RH has removed 435,000 gallons of the approximately 480,000 gallons the tanks held before draining began July 17.

    JTF-RH is moving the fuel from the surge tanks to above-ground tanks at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to support operations and training. JTF-RH personnel remain focused on safety and continue to coordinate with the Environmental Protection Agency and Hawaii Department of Health as they execute this evolution.

    JTF-RH also released an updated Defueling Dashboard today. The dashboard is published on the JTF-RH website and mobile app.

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill is committed to the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. For more information about JTF-RH, visit https://www.pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or download the mobile app by searching for JTF-Red Hill in the Apple iOS App store and Google Play store.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 01:10
    Story ID: 450070
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force – Red Hill Surge Tank Draining Update; Latest Defueling Dashboard Released on Webpage and App, by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Task Force Red Hill
    JTFRH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT