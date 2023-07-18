Joint Task Force – Red Hill Surge Tank Draining Update; Latest Defueling Dashboard Released on Webpage and App

HONOLULU – Joint Task Force – Red Hill (JTF-RH) has transitioned into the last phase of the surge tank draining evolution. To date, JTF-RH has removed 435,000 gallons of the approximately 480,000 gallons the tanks held before draining began July 17.



JTF-RH is moving the fuel from the surge tanks to above-ground tanks at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to support operations and training. JTF-RH personnel remain focused on safety and continue to coordinate with the Environmental Protection Agency and Hawaii Department of Health as they execute this evolution.



JTF-RH also released an updated Defueling Dashboard today. The dashboard is published on the JTF-RH website and mobile app.



Joint Task Force-Red Hill is committed to the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. For more information about JTF-RH, visit https://www.pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or download the mobile app by searching for JTF-Red Hill in the Apple iOS App store and Google Play store.

