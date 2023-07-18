Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Partner nations participate in swift water training.

    GUYANA

    07.21.2023

    Story by Alexandra Proulx 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Several partner nations of Tradewinds23, took part in swift water rescue training at Camp Stephenson, Guyana. Video by Royal Canadian Navy Sailor First Class Alexandra Proulx, Visual Communications Support.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 17:26
    Story ID: 450057
    Location: GY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partner nations participate in swift water training., by Alexandra Proulx, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guyana
    TW23
    Tradewinds 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT