Several partner nations of Tradewinds23, took part in swift water rescue training at Camp Stephenson, Guyana. Video by Royal Canadian Navy Sailor First Class Alexandra Proulx, Visual Communications Support.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 17:26
|Story ID:
|450057
|Location:
|GY
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Partner nations participate in swift water training., by Alexandra Proulx, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
