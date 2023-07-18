Tradewinds Exercise includes a Jungle and Amphibious course.

Guyana hosted two phases of specialized training at it's Jungle and Amphibious Training School (JATS) beginning the first week of July. 140 Servicemembers from 12 partner nations attended parts of the course. Six partner countries provided instructors during the course. The final portion of the course began on the 24th of July.



Photos and videos courtesy of Giovanni Himag a videographer and JATS instuctor from France

