    Tradewinds Exercise includes a Jungle and Amphibious course.

    GUYANA

    07.26.2023

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Breig 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Guyana hosted two phases of specialized training at it's Jungle and Amphibious Training School (JATS) beginning the first week of July. 140 Servicemembers from 12 partner nations attended parts of the course. Six partner countries provided instructors during the course. The final portion of the course began on the 24th of July.

    Photos and videos courtesy of Giovanni Himag a videographer and JATS instuctor from France

