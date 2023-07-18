Demonstrators to form a human chain around USAG Humphreys

Photo By Richard Kim | Two U.S. and one Korean Augmentee To the U.S. Army (KATUSA) military police officer...... read more read more Photo By Richard Kim | Two U.S. and one Korean Augmentee To the U.S. Army (KATUSA) military police officer stands guard at the Major General Seung-Kook Yoon Gate at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys during a multi-day exercise to train on emergency operations. see less | View Image Page

On July 27, service members and families can expect delays at the gates and may be forced to find alternative routes to enter or exit U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys due to planned demonstrations near the gates.



Upwards of 4,500 people from various anti- and pro- US civil groups are set to demonstrate near the gates of USAG Humphreys the morning of July 27.



In addition to chants and dancing beginning around 9 a.m., one of the groups intends to form a human chain around portions of the installation perimeter at around 4 p.m., concluding with a gathering near Millet Gate at about 5 p.m.



Although demonstrations of this size have been held as recently as 2005, this event marks the largest in the area since the COVID-19 pandemic, said Supervisory Criminal Investigator Yon So-min, Provost Marshal's Office, USAG Humphreys.



“Just like in the U.S., Koreans have the right to assemble,” said Erick Crudup, operations officer, directorate of emergency services, USAG Humphreys. “Although demonstrations like this are mostly peaceful, as a precaution US service members and families should avoid interfering with the demonstrators.”



Additionally, commuters should expect delays, added Crudup.



Millet Gate is slated to close at 10 a.m. with traffic being diverted to Galer Gate, which will remain open until 10 p.m. The following day, gate operations should return to normal, said Crudup.



“We are working closely with the KNP, who have jurisdiction outside our fenceline,” said Crudup. “We also have KNP who are working alongside our military police inside the perimeter. Our goal is to support the KNP and only get involved in the event of an emergency.”



If a demonstrator breaches the installation fence, the KNP inside USAG Humphreys stand ready to apprehend the trespassers, said Crudup. U.S. personnel, meanwhile, are present to ensure the security and safety of military and civilian personnel on the installation.



“Safety is our number one priority,” said Crudup. “As long as everyone demonstrates peacefully, there should be no incidents. However, our military police train regularly to ensure they are ready to respond appropriately in the event they’re needed.”



(Written by Lily Leclerc, USAG Humphreys Public Affairs Office)