Florida National Guard, Guyana, improve State Partnership Program relations during Tradewinds23

CAMP SEWEYO, Guyana — The National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program (SPP), has been fostering enduring relationships with partner countries since 1993. The Florida National Guard's state partnership with Guyana, which began in 2003, embodies this global effort to improve interoperability, enhance access and influence, and increase readiness to meet emerging challenges.



This partnership was expanded in 2006 to include countries of the Regional Security System such as Antigua, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent. The SPP has been instrumental in building partner nations' capacities and capabilities in response to humanitarian aid and disaster relief.



An example of this effort happened in 2013 when the Florida National Guard recognized a communication capability gap during hurricanes and natural disasters, so, in conjunction with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office and St. Augustine Beach Police Dept, they facilitated the donation of approximately $1 million in communications equipment to their partner forces, addressing this critical capability gap.



Tradewinds 2023 is a multinational military exercise in the Caribbean, and this year’s host, Guyana, is the latest opportunity for the Florida National Guard to engage with over 200 Partner Nation Force service members from 21 countries. The exercise will conduct bilateral engagements to increase cross-cultural, technical, and tactical interoperability between Florida, Guyana, and the Regional Security System nations.



An essential part of these engagements involves Florida National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB). SFABs are the Army's dedicated organizations for conducting security force assistance worldwide. They are pivotal in increasing interoperability between U.S. Forces and Partner Nation Forces and building trust and confidence. The SFAB's capabilities allow it to execute tasks with foreign security forces in conjunction with joint, interagency, intergovernmental, and multinational partners.



Cpt. Rick Guerrero, commander of the 54th SFAB, said, “As far as SFAB and SPP, it also coincides with creating that enduring partnership and friendship. It’s becoming and sustaining that premier partnership of choice to increase interoperability for us [SFAB] and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).”



Lance Corporal Juda Holda, Guyana Defence Force, who had just gotten off a live-fire range where he practiced transition shooting drills, said, “It’s a privilege to be here to exchange knowledge because I now understand how we do things is different from how the Americans do things, such as shooting techniques, ambushing and room clearing. So I’m thankful for this exchange and knowledge. This exercise [Tradewinds 2023] offers an invaluable opportunity for our forces to engage with and learn from a world-class organization like the SFAB."



Another GDF soldier, Private Garwin Blair, was ecstatic when he got off the range. He explained how he learned new breathing techniques to make his shot groups more accurate. “The training is amazing. I believe that when we learn new stuff that we didn’t really know before, like breathing techniques, will help us be better soldiers. I think it’s great that we all get together to train. It’s a great experience.”



Guerrero summed up the experience by saying, “The Florida National Guard, alongside the Guyana Defence Force, are committed to paving the way toward a safer, stronger future. Through initiatives like the State Partnership Program and exercises such as Tradewinds 2023, global security becomes a shared responsibility, where cooperation and mutual understanding are key.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023 18:45 Story ID: 449981 Location: CAMP SEWEYO, GY Web Views: 22 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Florida National Guard, Guyana, improve State Partnership Program relations during Tradewinds23, by MAJ Jeremy Idleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.