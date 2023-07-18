Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Abraham Orozco-Zamudio

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Abraham Orozco-Zamudio, a heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration planner assigned to the 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Pacific Regional Training Center - Andersen, Guam, July 19, 2023.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.



As a HVAC/R planner, Orozco-Zamudio conducts site evaluations, and analyzes and develops infrastructure. He additionally guides engineers and develops mechanical designs and blueprints for new construction projects. Orozco-Zamudio is assigned to the Pacific Air Forces’ mobility team and is deployable within 72 hours in support of combat deterrence and humanitarian missions. He is the squadrons Defense Travel System approver, overseeing authorizations and vouchers for four flights, 28 Air Force Specialty Codes and 189 members, enabling training, deployments and temporary duty assignments.



“My favorite part of the job is getting something to work,” said Orozco-Zamudio. “Also, getting to work with all the other crafts and getting to learn aspects of their jobs.”



Orozco-Zamudio was hand selected as the HVAC subject matter expert for the typhoon damage assessment team following Typhoon Mawar. He directly assessed over 70 facilities structural, climate control and electrical systems. His efforts identified 22 damaged facilities and ensured the proper documentation was filed for critical infrastructure facilities. He led a team of five engineers to provide expedient cooling to six facilities. He effectively deployed five generators and 12 electronic control units. His quick actions and knowledge saved $750,000 of firearms, eliminated mold growth in five facilities and made them into functional workstations.



Orozco-Zamudio aided in the clearing of Andersen AFB’s north gate. He additionally cleared over 500 yards of roadway leading to the main contractor gate. His efforts allowed the first 30,000 gallons of fuel to be delivered after the storm. Furthermore, he assisted with Task Force Roofing Installation Support Emergency Utilization Program (RISEUP). He removed and repaired 20,000 square-feet of metal roofing and lumber framing. His actions provided temporary roofs to over 25 families, strengthening military and community relations.



“In my current position, I have to be more of a subject matter expert on installation versus traditional civil engineering,” said Orozco-Zamudio. “That’s one thing as an HVAC technician I’ve had to overcome.”



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Orozco-Zamudio!

