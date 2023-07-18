Photo Story: 153rd Engineer Battalion training operations at Fort McCoy's LSA Liberty

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations for the 153rd Engineer Battalion of the South Dakota Army National...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations for the 153rd Engineer Battalion of the South Dakota Army National Guard is shown July 14, 2023, at Logistical Support Area Liberty on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 153rd and supporting units held its annual training at Fort McCoy from July 8-19, 2023. Unit Commander Lt. Col. Heath Abraham said his team found Fort McCoy easy to work with, and they enjoyed the variety of simulation centers and ranges. The 153rd is one of several combat engineer units within the National Guard. see less | View Image Page

Training operations for the 153rd Engineer Battalion of the South Dakota Army National Guard is shown July 14, 2023, at Logistical Support Area Liberty on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The 153rd and supporting units held its annual training at Fort McCoy from July 8-19, 2023.



Unit Commander Lt. Col. Heath Abraham said his team found Fort McCoy easy to work with, and they enjoyed the variety of simulation centers and ranges.



The 153rd is one of several combat engineer units within the National Guard.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



