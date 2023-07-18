BOSS advisors, presidents and sergeants major gather at training forum to network, share best practices

LEESBURG, Va. – There was one main reason for the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Training Forum, U.S. Army Installation Management Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Copeland said.



“We promised your parents that when you joined the Army, we were going to take care of you,” Copeland told the 171 BOSS advisors, presidents and sergeants major from across IMCOM’s garrisons who attended the week-long forum at the National Conference Center. “This is about Quality of Life, this is about you having a voice, and this is what we have been charged as leaders to ensure that we are following what the Secretary of the Army has asked us to do. Please, do something with the information you are armed with to take back to your garrisons and make the program better.”



Copeland also reiterated a message from Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston.



“We do all of this because YOU are worth it,” the message read.



BOSS was founded in 1989 to respond to the recreational needs of single Soldiers ages 18-25, who make up 35% of the Army. Since its founding, it has evolved into a program that teaches life skills for new Soldiers and as a safe space for those Soldiers who are struggling.



The forum was held in person for the first time in four years. The advisors, presidents and sergeants major became certified in Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST), participated in workshops ranging from life skills to budgeting and financial literacy, and helped refurbish the grounds of the Armed Forces Retirement Home for a community service project.



They also toured the National Museum of the United States Army at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, and toured Washington, D.C.



“Right now, the BOSS program is not just a job for me. It’s a passion, and it’s a way of life,” said Staff Sgt. Cody Mackall, the Department of the Army’s BOSS representative, who has been involved with BOSS on and off for 10 years.



Mackall shared how BOSS has helped him realize his leadership potential and how BOSS is one of the best-kept secrets in a commander’s toolkit.



“Being a BOSS president, or even as a representative, you learn a lot about yourself,” Mackall said. “You learn your true leadership style. The program has really given me a great opportunity to do that.”



Spc. Sarah O’Donnell, the BOSS representative for ID-Readiness, said the opportunity to attend the forum was one she couldn’t pass up.



“I really love the fact we were able to get BOSS presidents, advisors and sergeants major from all over the world to gather together, share ideas and learn new things,” said O’Donnell, who is stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas. “It’s really brought a sense of camaraderie, and the fact everyone here is focused on the BOSS program is very awe-inspiring.”



Staff Sgt. Michael Ghant, the BOSS representative for ID-Pacific, shared the same sentiment.



“It allowed us to share our ideas and brainstorm for how we’re going to make the lives of our community better,” said Ghant, who is stationed at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. “We straightened out a lot of our criteria that are going to enhance the lives of our single Soldiers, single-parent Soldiers and our geographical bachelor Soldiers.”



Monetary awards were given in four categories – Community Service, BOSS Video, BOSS in a BOX, and BOSS Program of the Year.

Camp Casey was named the BOSS Program of the Year and earned a $5,000 check. Camp Humphreys ($2,500) and USAG Hawaii ($1,000) followed.



Fort Cavazos earned the BOSS in a Box Award and was presented a check for $1,500. Camp Walker/Henry ($1,000) and Fort Gregg-Adams ($500) followed.



USAG Hawaii earned the Community Service Award and was presented a check for $1,000. Fort Gregg-Adams ($500) and USAG Okinawa ($250) followed.



USAG Humphreys earned the BOSS Video Award and was presented a check for $1,000. USAG Daegu ($500) and USAG Bavaria ($250) followed.

