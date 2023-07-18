Rising to New Heights

HANCOCK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NY – Over 120 cadets and 30 staff members participated in the 2023 Civil Air Patrol Cadet Leadership Encampment July 9-16 at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base.



For these young aviation enthusiasts, the graduation ceremony held on July 16, represented the end of a transformative journey during which they refined their leadership skills, picked up useful aviation knowledge, and formed relationships that will last a lifetime.



The Civil Air Patrol, known as CAP for short, is the official civilian auxiliary of the United States Air Force. It provides assistance during emergencies and runs a youth cadet program for teens.



The encampment gave cadets hands-on training in aviation and emergency services while also challenging and empowering them. The cadets engaged in a variety of instructional modules, including workshops on leadership development and familiarization with aircraft, all while being supervised by experienced CAP officers and instructors.



Each day, the cadets were awoken at 5:45 am to begin their day with a physical training session. Cadets had their dorm tents that were set up on base. Uniform inspections were held, similar to the experience of military basic trainees. They also spent time practicing military drills and marching.



Military members hosted a career fair for the cadets. They were able to get a close look at all of the different career fields that the wing has to offer.



In addition to providing the cadets with valuable knowledge and experiences, the CAP Encampment also instills in them a sense of purpose and a commitment to helping their communities and country. These young aviation enthusiasts are placing themselves as future leaders in both aviation and society as they take to the skies, carrying with them the lessons they have learned on this journey.



“You meet people from all different walks of life, different areas, you learn a lot of military customs and courtesies, get to see a lot of different aircraft, and have a lot of experiences you wouldn't be able to get elsewhere,” said Cadet Major Deirdre O’Callaghan, Squadron 1 Commander of the 2023 encampment. “Every encampment I've attended I've gained more experiences, life lessons, and friends.”

Date Taken: 07.16.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023 Story by Amn Tiffany Scofield Location: SYRACUSE, NY, US