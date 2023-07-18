Photo Essay: Troop project for office buildings at Fort McCoy’s LSA Liberty

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Completed work on a troop project is shown July 14, 2023, to build office buildings at...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Completed work on a troop project is shown July 14, 2023, to build office buildings at Logistical Support Area Liberty on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. Many Army engineer units have worked on the troop project in 2022 and 2023 at Fort McCoy. Fort McCoy Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow said having troop projects completed helps engineer units get the training they need and in turn the installation receives base and quality of life improvements through the completion of the projects. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Completed work on a troop project is shown July 14, 2023, to build office buildings at Logistical Support Area Liberty on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Many Army engineer units have worked on the troop project in 2022 and 2023 at Fort McCoy.



Fort McCoy Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow said having troop projects completed helps engineer units get the training they need and in turn the installation receives base and quality of life improvements through the completion of the projects.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.