MEDIA ADVISORY: SMA Fireside Chats

The NCO Journal is proud to share "16x16" - a series of fireside chats and Soldier conversations with 16th Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston beginning July 24, 2023.



Together with the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs, we documented the SMA's interactions with Soldiers as he shared valuable leadership lessons, professional development, and mentorship gained through 36 years of service. We encourage Soldiers to engage with the content, share their thoughts on social media, and invite others to view these valuable interactions.



The series is divided into three storylines: SMA's journey, leadership philosophy, and the future of the Army. Episodes will cover his career from enlisting as a new Soldier in 1987, becoming an NCO and drill sergeant, serving as a first sergeant and sergeant major, to ultimately ending his career as the 16th SMA.



The NCO Journal will host these fireside chats at: https://www.armyupress.army.mil/Journals/NCO-Journal/Archives/SMA-16x16 and across the NCO Journal social media platforms. Two episodes will be published daily from July 24 to July 31, 2023, and one episode a day from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4 when SMA Grinston will transfer authority of the office to Sgt. Maj. Michael Weimer.



The NCO Journal is the home of noncommissioned officer professional development. It provides a forum for the open exchange of ideas, information and solutions relevant to the NCO Corps.



For questions, please contact the NCO Journal at usarmy.leavenworth.tradoc.mbx.armyu-aup-nco-journal@army.mil; or Sgt. 1st Class Will Reinier at william.h.reinier2.mil@army.mil.



