Developers’ Summit: Strengthening the root of training

Instructional developers from across Air Education and Training Command attended the inaugural 2023 Developer’s Summit hosted by HQ AETC/A3B and Second Air Force, July 18-19.



This two-day event brought AETC novice-level curriculum developers together for a professional development opportunity to increase knowledge and skills while building their network.



“The focus is on novice instructional developers, who are the personnel who design and develop learning,” said Dana Horn, AETC Learning Professionals’ Program branch chief. “Supporting the growth of curriculum developers will help advance the Air Force learning environment in meeting current and future demands. Curriculum developers are required to be on the cutting edge of learning operations, change management, a forward-thinking mindset and aware of available resources to support learning operations in the future.”



Approximately 100 military and civilian developers learned a variety of topics such as MyLearning capabilities, graphic design, user experience basics, storyboarding, design differences for live, hybrid, online learning, intellectual property, Section 508 compliance and multimedia learning, presented by speakers from across the Air Force, other government agencies and academia.



“When we think of human centered learning, we sometimes just think of the student, but we have to think about everyone in the learning continuum,” said Dr. Wendy Walsh, AETC chief learning officer. “We don't just wake up knowing how to use technology. We need a space to learn about emerging technologies, how to deal with data analytics from learning management

systems and how to adjust curriculum.”



The Department of the Air Force operates in a dynamic environment where technological advancements and operational requirements continually evolve. Instructional developers play a crucial role in adapting training programs to incorporate these advancements.



They integrate new technologies, methodologies, and best practices into the curriculum, keeping the training relevant and up to date, enabling Airmen and Guardians to stay abreast of the latest tactics, techniques, and procedures required to excel in their roles.



“I am very appreciative of HQ AETC for setting this up because we need to ensure there is a vibrant community of developers with a support network," said Dr. Brian Davis, Second Air Force chief training officer.

