100th MXG changes command at RAF Mildenhall

Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U.S. Air Force Col. Aaron Rivers, right, 100th Maintenance Group commander, presents his first salute to a formation of Airmen from the 100th MXG at his change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 14, 2023. Rivers joins Team Mildenhall from Hill Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

The 100th Maintenance Group welcomes Col. Aaron Rivers, 100th MXG commander, during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 14, 2023. The ceremony was officiated by Col. Gene Jacobus, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander.



A change of command ceremony is a tradition where the outgoing commander symbolically relinquishes command and authority to the incoming commander.



Rivers joins Team Mildenhall from Hill Air Force Base, Utah.