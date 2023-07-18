The 100th Maintenance Group welcomes Col. Aaron Rivers, 100th MXG commander, during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 14, 2023. The ceremony was officiated by Col. Gene Jacobus, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander.
A change of command ceremony is a tradition where the outgoing commander symbolically relinquishes command and authority to the incoming commander.
Rivers joins Team Mildenhall from Hill Air Force Base, Utah.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2023 06:49
|Story ID:
|449837
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th MXG changes command at RAF Mildenhall, by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT