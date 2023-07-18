Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th MXG changes command at RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.24.2023

    Story by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    The 100th Maintenance Group welcomes Col. Aaron Rivers, 100th MXG commander, during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 14, 2023. The ceremony was officiated by Col. Gene Jacobus, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander.

    A change of command ceremony is a tradition where the outgoing commander symbolically relinquishes command and authority to the incoming commander.

    Rivers joins Team Mildenhall from Hill Air Force Base, Utah.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
