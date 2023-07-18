31st FW member attends Croatian NCO Summer Camp

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert L. Seawright, 31st Security Forces Squadron flight...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert L. Seawright, 31st Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, shoots a Croatian weapon during the Croatia Noncommissioned Officer Summer Camp in Kovčanje, Mali Lošinj, Croatia, July 20, 2023. During the course, Seawright learned about Croatian history, fired Croatian weapons, learned water survival measures, jumped from helicopters and speedboats, met Croatian homeland war heroes, and explored the local cuisine. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

A member from the 31st Fighter Wing attended the Croatian Noncommissioned Officer Summer Camp July 15 – 21, 2023 in Kovčanje, Mali Lošinj, Croatia.



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert L. Seawright, 31st Security Forces Squadron flight sergeant, attended the six-day course which entailed a combination of leadership lectures and group activities, including focus on communication with a managerial emphasis. Additional importance was also placed on multilateral partnerships with the need to integrate theater air and ground military campaigns.



“Integration was smooth and immediate,” said Seawright. “Most lessons were facilitated by an immediate exercise. The applications highlighted how problem sets and challenges can be executed differently to achieve the same effect, however, communication can be given and received differently which ultimately places emphasis on an NCO ’s ability to give clear and brief military orders.”



During the course, Seawright learned about Croatian history, fired Croatian weapons, learned water survival measures, jumped from helicopters and speedboats, met Croatian homeland war heroes and explored the local cuisine.



“The most challenging part of the course was the fact I had to get out of my comfort zone and experience something completely unfamiliar,” said Seawright. “As the only U.S. member there, I could feel the eyes were on me. I represented the Unites States Air Force.”



The course had 22 NCOs and senior NCOs from 8 different Euro-Atlantic partner nations. Seawright attended the course to further grow the network and connection between NATO Allied and partner nations.



“Success in future military operations hinges on our ability to understand what capability each nation brings to the battlefield and our Wyverns stand to bridge any divide through opportunities to learn, train and operate alongside our allies,” said Chief Master Sgt. Javier Gonzalez, 31st Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader.



The course provided Seawright, and the other members in attendance, an understanding of the military capabilities across the alliance and the ability to explore levels of responsibility given to each service. Throughout the course, there were also opportunities to share stories on military efficiencies, operations, training, discipline and structure.



“The biggest take away was the overall interactions,” said Seawright. “All 22 of us came from different backgrounds, spoke different languages and we all have different experiences which motivated and inspired one another.”