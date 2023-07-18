Fort McCoy’s Equipment Park offers excellent stop to view Army history

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of Equipment Park is shown July 14, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Equipment Park...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene of Equipment Park is shown July 14, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Equipment Park is inside the installation’s historic Commemorative Area. The Equipment Park is an outdoor display of historic and present-day equipment representative of the types used on the installation. The design of the park allows for display of 70 pieces of equipment, ranging from helicopters and howitzers to trucks and trailers. The Commemorative Area also consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Equipment Park is inside the installation’s historic Commemorative Area.



The Equipment Park is an outdoor display of historic and present-day equipment representative of the types used on the installation.



The design of the park allows for display of 70 pieces of equipment, ranging from helicopters and howitzers to trucks and trailers. The Commemorative Area also consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story.



These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942.



The Equipment Park was established in the mid-1990s to complement the Commemorative Area’s historical representation, said former Fort McCoy Public Affairs Officer Linda Fournier, who was responsible for the Commemorative Area from 1992 to 2015.



What began as an initial outdoor display of five pieces of equipment (“macro-artifacts”) increased over time to what is today a display of 70 different items of equipment and vehicles.



“All of the items on display in the Equipment Park specifically were selected in keeping with our Commemorative Area mission statement: to present pieces of military equipment that are representative of what was used here on Fort McCoy,” Fournier said in 2015.



Public Affairs Officer Tonya Townsell with the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office who now leads the public interaction with the Commemorative Area and Equipment Park, said the park offers a great spot for picnicking.



“The Equipment Park is always open for those who have Fort McCoy access, and there are picnic tables available to use on the outer edges of the park for people to use,” Townsell said. “We also have days where the park is open to the public. People can find out those hours by following the Fort McCoy Facebook page.”



The park is traditionally open between May and September. For more information, contact the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.



