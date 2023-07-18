Port Operations: 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division combat power arrives in Europe

BREMENHAVEN, Germany- Soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division facilitated port operations for Operation Atlantic Resolve at Bremerhaven, Germany on July 21, 2023.



Operation Atlantic Resolve symbolizes the unwavering commitment of the United States to strengthen NATO bonds and readiness through joint training initiatives. However, behind the scenes, an equally crucial component ensured the success of this grand-scale undertaking - the port operations.



The efficient management of shipping equipment across vast distances especially a brigade's worth of combat power belonging to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team overseas played a vital role in supplementing the objectives of the mission.



At the heart of this logistical feat was U.S. Army Maj. Jordan Morris, operations officer of 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, was the logistics officer in charge of the port support activity at Bremerhaven, Germany. Morris understood the significance of port operations, stating, "A well-executed port operation is the backbone of deploying our forces overseas. It requires meticulous planning and precise execution to ensure our equipment reaches the European port safely and on time."



Months of meticulous preparation preceded the port operation, during which every piece of equipment underwent rigorous inspections and maintenance. The scale of this undertaking demanded a seamless integration of efforts among various military branches, government agencies, and NATO partner nations, each playing a crucial role in ensuring the success of the mission.



The choice of the port itself played a strategic role in supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve. Situated within Europe, the port's proximity to NATO territories allowed for swift distribution of the equipment to various locations. This strategic advantage enabled the United States to bolster its response capabilities, ensuring a prompt and decisive reaction to any potential security challenges in the region.



As the cargo vessels embarked on their transatlantic voyage, the port operations continued to play a vital role. The dedicated coordination ensured that the equipment arrived at the European port in pristine condition and ready for immediate deployment.



U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Nicholas Garcia, operations sergeant major of 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, overseeing port operations as the noncommissioned officer, lauded the port operations' contribution to the mission's training potential. He stated, "Efficient port operations not only facilitate the deployment process but also offer valuable training opportunities. Our soldiers learn invaluable skills in loading and unloading equipment under real-world conditions, enhancing their overall readiness."



Upon reaching the European port, the success of the port operations was evident as the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team swiftly unloaded their equipment and prepared for joint training initiatives with NATO allies across the European theater. The equipment, arriving promptly, further solidified the U.S. Army's commitment to supporting its NATO partners and reinforced the alliance's collective defense capabilities.



Together, Operation Atlantic Resolve and its complementing port operations exemplify the enduring alliance between the United States and its NATO partners, united in safeguarding shared values and security interests.

