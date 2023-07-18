US Marine Corps Forces, South, Takes on UNITAS 2023, Builds Partnerships with Forward Command

Photo By Sgt. Colton Garrett | Dominican Republic Marines hold their national flag and take a photo during helicopter...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Colton Garrett | Dominican Republic Marines hold their national flag and take a photo during helicopter rope suspension tactics training for UNITAS LXIV at Cartagena, Colombia, July 13, 2023. During UNITAS, reconnaissance and special operation force Marines from 11 partnered and allied nations conducted multilateral special operations training consisting of HRST, room clearing, visit board search and seizure, jungle patrolling, low level static line jumping, and small arms tactics. UNITAS, which is taking place in Colombia this year, is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Colton K. Garrett) see less | View Image Page

As part of the UNITAS 2023 exercise, U.S Marine Corps Forces, South, (MARFORSOUTH) established a forward (FWD) command presence, led by Brig. Gen. Raymond Adams, in Cartagena, Colombia, to coordinate and execute training and operational activities. MARFORSOUTH (FWD) served as the command and control element of the entire Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) and as a direct liaison to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command (NAVSOUTH) and partner nation command elements.This is the first time MARFORSOUTH has established a forward command element.



For the 64th iteration of UNITAS, 20 partner nations (Belize, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Germany, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Paraguay, Spain, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Uruguay) combined 26 warships/vessels, three submarines, 25 aircraft (fixed wing/helicopter) and approximately 7,000 personnel to enhance interoperability, sharpen amphibious tactics, techniques, and procedures, while increasing security in Latin America. MARFORSOUTH (FWD) served as the conduit and leadership for the approximately 650 U. S. Marines deployed for the exercise.



“Having a forward command allowed the Marines to work closely with the Colombian military and other participating nations to plan and coordinate the various training exercises that took place during UNITAS 2023,” said Maj. Liz Hagner, reservist helicopter pilot and information operations planner with the Marine Corps Information Operations Center. “Planning for this involved identifying common training goals, designing realistic scenarios, and ensuring that all units were prepared for their roles.”



One of MARFORSOUTH’s main focus in the annual exercise UNITAS was to enhance interoperability among the participating partner nations’ marine corps. The forward command oversaw joint training events that involved the U.S. Marine Corps units and partner nation forces. The integrated training encompassed riverine operations, small unit tactics, disaster response exercises, team building scenarios, and culminated with a joint and combined amphibious beach landing.



“The presence of a forward command in Colombia demonstrates the commitment of the United States to its regional partners and promotes security cooperation,” said Lt. Col. Jeffery Robichaux, MARFORSOUTH operations. “This includes practicing rapid deployment, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief operations, which are critical capabilities for maintaining stability and security in the region.”



In addition to UNITAS, the MARFORSOUTH Forward command element oversaw Operation SOLIDAREX 2023, a humanitarian and disaster relief training exercise that included 12 ships from eight countries. The humanitarian assistance exercise was designed to train a multinational task force to respond to large-scale emergencies and was the largest exercise of this kind in the Caribbean.



SOLIDAREX, UNITAS and other community events showcased the U.S. Marine Corps and regional partners' commitment to helping the Colombian people during times of crisis or natural disasters while enhancing amphibious tactics, techniques, and procedures. MARFORSOUTH (FWD) was able to work directly with host nation liaisons to coordinate a visit and school supplies donations to the island of Tierra Bomba, visit a local home-turned-learning center and garden, as well as multiple civil-military engagements throughout Cartagena and Coveñas, Colombia.



“Community relations events allow U.S. Marines to interact with the local population and immerse themselves in Colombian culture,” said Hagner. “Through cultural exchanges, both the Marines and Colombians gain a deeper understanding of each other's traditions, customs, and way of life.”



This understanding helps bridge cultural gaps and can promote goodwill between nations. Furthermore, engagements beyond military training serve to enhance partnerships and build relationships beyond the scope of mutual military support.



By engaging in activities that benefit local communities, the U.S. Marines can counter negative perceptions and misconceptions, contributing to a more positive overall perception of the U.S. Marine Corps in Colombia.



Beyond the community relations, the MARFORSOUTH (FWD) command was designed on the more flexible “war-fighting functions” instead of the traditional Napoleon code that was based on a rigid command structure with clearly defined roles for different types of units, e.g., infantry, cavalry, artillery and a focus on linear battlefield formations.



In contrast, the war-fighting functions approach focuses on a more flexible and integrated way of organizing and employing military forces. Instead of structuring forces based on specific unit types, the emphasis is placed on functional capabilities that are essential to conduct successful military operations.



While this shift is common among militaries today, it’s the first time MARFORSOUTH created a forward command and employed it in such a way.



“The Marines were able to work with and help the Colombians effectively with how the command was set up,” said Hagner. “Troop movements, sustainment, force protection, community relations and even our information operations were able to directly work with Colombian counterparts.”



Other advantages of war-fighting functions include flexibility and efficiency in the combined working environment with multiple branches of partner nation militaries.



Even though MARFORSOUTH’s Command Operations Center remained at the headquarters in New Orleans, La., MARFORSOUTH (FWD) element, was prepositioned to lead U.S. Marines throughout UNITAS and simultaneously serve as a properly manned, trained, and equipped headquarters element ready for any emerging requirements or contingency operations. The forward command was formed with the leadership, authorities, equities, and resources necessary to respond immediately to a real-world humanitarian and disaster relief mission should any have arisen during the exercise.



“We’re here, we’re serious and we want to be good partners with all our partner nations,” said Brig. Gen. Adams, MARFORSOUTH (FWD) commander.



Who We Are: Marine Forces South is the U.S. Marine Corps component of U.S. Southern Command, responsible for building partnerships to counter threats and increase interoperability in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. We build capabilities, capacity and readiness with key partner nations through a range of military engagements and other security cooperation events to demonstrate the value and utility of the Navy and Marine Corps team. We cultivate partnerships across the region to promote the rule of law, which is essential for security, stability, economic prosperity, and personal liberty.



