Maj. Barney assumes command of the 433rd LRS

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – Maj. Jeffrey Barney assumed command of the 433rd Logistic Readiness Squadron during a ceremony here July 9, 2023. An assumption of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit to a commanding officer. The 433rd LRS's mission is to provide the logistical support necessary for the Alamo Wing to complete its assigned missions.

