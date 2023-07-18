NHB Health Fair a summer showcase event

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Sharing nutritional insight healthy lifestyle tips of the trade…Cheryl Hansen,...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Sharing nutritional insight healthy lifestyle tips of the trade…Cheryl Hansen, health educator (left) and Lt. j.g. Randy Le, registered dietitian share comments on a variety of programs offered by Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Health Promotion department during the command’s Health Fair, June 17, 2023 (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

There were a number of ‘did you know’ moments readily available at Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Health Fair for those who attended the summer event.



From interactive static displays, informational tables and inventive kiosks, staff members, beneficiaries and visitors were provided information and insight on such topical interests as injury prevention awareness and strategies, cardiovascular and strength fitness, nutritional and dietary information, and basic tips for healthy lifestyles.



“Our goal was to present and promote the services we have available at the hospital which are specifically designed to help anyone improve upon their own health and wellness and that of their family,” explained Cheryl Hansen, NHB health educator, giving special note to other Navy support services who also were part of the fair.



“Having our partners from Naval Base Kitsap MWR and Fleet Family Support Center is really valuable in helping us stress the entire concept of health and wellness extends beyond just eating right to physical, mental, and even emotional well-being,” Hansen added.



The Health Fair provided a visual backdrop to remind those in attendance against such unhealthy habits as sedentary lifestyles, heart disease, coronary artery disease, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, strokes and tobacco-related cancers and illnesses.



On hand were a number of specialists in their respective fields such as occupational therapy, fitness leaders, registered dietitians, tobacco cessation and pharmacy technician.



NHB’s Obstetrics and Gynecology clinic shared “did you know” insight for eligible beneficiaries on the Walk-In Contraceptive Clinic, open on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is needed and those with any questions can call the clinic, 360-475-4209.



There was even a “did you know” static display describing advantages on using the DoD’s electronic health record MHS GENESIS Patient Portal as a convenient way for anyone to monitor their health information, view their laboratory and test results, make appointments, exchange secure messages with their healthcare team and refill medications. Those needing help can call, 1-800-538-9552.



The fair was also a perfect setting for NHB’s Health and Wellness team to explain on various “did you know” available services, such as;



ShipShape Program, the official Navy weight management program designed to assist active duty and reserve military service members, beneficiaries, and government civilians with making healthy behavior changes in order to lose weight. This is an eight session program focuses on three essential components for weight loss: nutrition, physical activity, and mindset. For class dates and registration call 360-475-4541.



MOVE! Weight Management Program (Virtual), a comprehensive lifestyle intervention for weight management. The focus is on encouraging healthy eating, increasing physical activity and developing behavior change skills to help reduce health risks, prevent or reverse certain diseases and improve quality of life. This is a 16 week program. It is offered on varying days and times.



Heart Healthy Living (Virtual), which is based on The American Heart Association’s “Understanding and Managing Cholesterol” program. This class focuses on understanding cholesterol numbers and personal risk for heart disease along with lifestyle changes to help reduce risk. Classes are held on the second Monday of the month from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.



Prevent Diabetes (Virtual), Based on NIH-sponsored Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) research study. This class focuses on lifestyle changes to help prevent or delay the onset of diabetes. It is geared towards both those who have been diagnosed with prediabetes and those who have a strong family history of diabetes. The class is held the first Monday of the month from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.



Self-Care Skills for the Person with Diabetes (Virtual)

Based on VA/DoD Clinical Practice Guideline for Management of Diabetes. This 2 part class helps patients with diabetes and their family learn how to manage the disease and reduce health risks. Classes are held the first and second Monday of the month from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Enrollees will receive an email prior to class to test their connection and enter the virtual classroom 15 minutes prior to class.



To enroll in any of the classes, contact Health Promotion at: 360-475-4541



Kayla Boddy, Naval Base Kitsap Bangor fitness specialist, was on hand to promote Navy Operational Fitness and Fueling Series (NOFFS), a training regimen that combines human performance with injury prevention strategies. There is an entire expanded space at NBK Bangor Fitness Complex which has been devoted to NOFFS so participants can combine performance with injury prevention strategies for safer training towards their specific health and fitness goals. There is a wide range of exercise equipment, all designed to replicate the activities Sailors conduct carrying out their range of duties: lifting, pushing, pulling, and carrying.



NHB Pharmacy staff members Hospitalmen Qi Cai and Harrison Pham also provided valuable “did you know” information, describing how the ScriptCenter option can effectively reduce any wait time for picking up of prescriptions. The premise starts with the preactivation step of texting the words, “get in line,” to 1-877-909-2512 to start the process for the around the clock service for the automated medication dispensers, located on NBK Bangor by the Navy Exchange, at Naval Station Everett in the Commons, and at NHB in the A level parking garage.