    Service Members helps community to be more resilient

    IRT Operation Wellness CNMI

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Kelly Willett | Army Reserve Cpt. Holly Shepherd, an occupational therapist from the 1908th Medical...... read more read more

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    07.21.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Kelly Willett 

    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

    Members of the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) Operation Wellness CNMI Behavioral Health Team met with a variety of Tinian community members during the IRT mission.

    The mission’s Behavioral Health team assigned to Tinian met with a teen-created behavioral health group to give them new skills to use with their community focused on creating more resilient kids.

    The Behavioral Health team also met with the Tinian Fire Department to discuss signs to look for when people might need help, and connected them to new resources that they can use in times of distress. Particularly with healthcare professionals, like firefighters and EMTs, PTSD is not uncommon when approaching traumatic events or scenes.

    There are currently no behavioral health specialists on the island of Tinian.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    807th Medical Command (Deployment Support)

