Service Members helps community to be more resilient

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kelly Willett | Army Reserve Cpt. Holly Shepherd, an occupational therapist from the 1908th Medical...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Kelly Willett | Army Reserve Cpt. Holly Shepherd, an occupational therapist from the 1908th Medical Detachment (COSC), talks to children during a Tinian 4-H camp focused on building mental wellness and resilience in children. The camp leaders also received training and new skills to use in their program. Cpt. Shepherd was in Tinian as part of the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) CNMI Wellness mission no-cost medical clinic provided to the community of Tinian on July 18, 2023. IRTs bring experienced Air National Guard and Army Reserve medical professionals to a real-world environment, allowing them to continue honing their skill sets while positively impacting the community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kelly Willett) see less | View Image Page

Members of the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) Operation Wellness CNMI Behavioral Health Team met with a variety of Tinian community members during the IRT mission.



The mission’s Behavioral Health team assigned to Tinian met with a teen-created behavioral health group to give them new skills to use with their community focused on creating more resilient kids.



The Behavioral Health team also met with the Tinian Fire Department to discuss signs to look for when people might need help, and connected them to new resources that they can use in times of distress. Particularly with healthcare professionals, like firefighters and EMTs, PTSD is not uncommon when approaching traumatic events or scenes.



There are currently no behavioral health specialists on the island of Tinian.