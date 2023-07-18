Service Members helps community to be more resilient

Members of the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) Operation Wellness CNMI Behavioral Health Team met with a variety of Tinian community members during the IRT mission.
The mission’s Behavioral Health team assigned to Tinian met with a teen-created behavioral health group to give them new skills to use with their community focused on creating more resilient kids.
The Behavioral Health team also met with the Tinian Fire Department to discuss signs to look for when people might need help, and connected them to new resources that they can use in times of distress. Particularly with healthcare professionals, like firefighters and EMTs, PTSD is not uncommon when approaching traumatic events or scenes.
There are currently no behavioral health specialists on the island of Tinian.
07.21.2023
07.21.2023
|449780
|MP
|2
|0
