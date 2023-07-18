Empowering Healthy Emotions for Kids in Saipan

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Caleb Ra, a clinical social worker with the 1835th Med. Det. (COSC) in Aurora,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Caleb Ra, a clinical social worker with the 1835th Med. Det. (COSC) in Aurora, Co., Sgt. Tam Bui, a behavioral health technician with the 139th Med. Brigade in Independence, Mo., and Cpt. Phillip Lewis, a behavioral health provider with the 388 Multifunctional Medical Battalion in Hays, Ks., shared their military experiences with the children and presented on healthy emotions and relationship building during IRT Operation Wellness CNMI on July 16, 2023. see less | View Image Page

Members of the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) Operation Wellness CNMI Behavioral Health Team visited the Division of Youth Services Summer Youth Empowerment Camp in Saipan on July 16, 2023.



Marie Leightley, from the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation (CHCC) Community Guidance Center, presented the idea of the Behavioral Health Team to the camp coordinator.



“We had the opportunity presented to us…and since we’ve never had anyone from the military present at our camp, we jumped at the idea. [It was] something different for the kids,” said Jennifer Tanaka, Federal Program Coordinator IV for the Family and Youth Enhancement Program.



Maj. Caleb Ra, a clinical social worker with the 1835th Med. Det. (COSC) in Aurora, Co., Sgt. Tam Bui, a behavioral health technician with the 139th Med. Brigade in Independence, Mo., and

Cpt. Phillip Lewis, a behavioral health provider with the 388 Multifunctional Medical Battalion in Hays, Ks., shared their military experiences with the children and focused a presentation on healthy emotions and relationship building. The group also did some craft projects before the end of the visit.



“The kids really enjoyed the presentation. A lot of sharing and questions were asked from the presenters,” said Tanaka.



The camp was held at the Carolinian Affairs Office grounds for children ages 5-12. The camp is free and open to all children around the island of Saipan. The Division of Youth Services camp provides cultural arts and crafts activities, educational presentations, field trips, and physical fitness activities to children during summer break.