Heart Link ‘Arrive & Thrive’ connects families across JBSA

The Joint Base San Antonio Military and Family Readiness Center is inviting you to attend the Heart Link “Arrive & Thrive” event to become more familiar with your JBSA community. This fun-filled, interactive event is open to spouses and families from all branches who are new to the military, new to JBSA and even for those who have been here for a while.

JBSA is comprised of service members from all branches of the military. It can sometimes be confusing to navigate the resources available to everyone here.

“Heart Link is a great way for military families at JBSA to get out and meet other families, learn about what is happening on and off the installation, network with one another, and get out and enjoy a good time with the entire JBSA family,” stated Valerie Barber, Lackland M&FRC Personal Work Life program manager.

Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with local resources and services, learn about the installation’s mission and customs, and discover local benefits for military families. This event also provides in-person activities throughout the day for attendees to connect with other military spouses, learn about the culture of the JBSA, and make new and lasting friendships.

“I am looking forward to the connections and invaluable information Presenters and Community Partners will provide. This year I will be attending as both a fellow spouse as well as a part of the Military & Family Readiness team at JBSA-Lackland,” said Latricia Irvine, a military spouse at JBSA.

Following a breakfast social hour, families will have the opportunity to meet with installation leaders and community partners who will share updated resources to support the unique needs of military family life in San Antonio.

“Many times, spouses will attend more than once,” Barber said. “There are always new, improved resources that the entire family can benefit from. And, as always, children are welcome to attend. We will have an area set up with fun things for them to do.”

Additionally, spouses will have the rare opportunity to sit with a panel of spouses of JBSA senior leaders to include the JBSA Five & Thrive team and ask questions.

Irvine said, "I am super excited to see and attend Heart Link this year. As a spouse, I understand the important role and impact we have on the Total Force.”

Not new to the base? That’s okay.

Your experiences are valuable to providing support to your fellow JBSA families.

Can’t stay the entire time? That’s also okay.

Stop by to talk with the experts and pick up information on new and improved resources for military families.

“We offer Heart Link three times throughout the year,” Barber added. “We work as a Joint Base to collaborate with JBSA-Fort Sam Houston and JBSA-Randolph to make this a memorable event for our families.”

Event location: Security Forces Museum

Registration: Call the Lackland Military and Family Readiness Center at (210) 371-3722 (or scan the QR Code in photos)

Date: July 27, 2023.

Time: Event starts at 10:00 a.m., but arrive early for a free breakfast starting at 9:00 a.m.



Some Ice comments from the last event



“Excellent information giving by all staff. The ability to be provided with resources and information about JBSA make me as a spouse feel comfortable and welcome. Each base we’ve pcs to I’ve attended all heart link meeting and each time I learn something new. So thank you.”

Status: Family Member

Branch of service: Air Force



“Very good at getting information out there. “

Status: Family Member

Branch of service: Army

