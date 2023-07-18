Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s Job Fairs Offer Great Opportunities for Applicants

Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | The Renaissance Hotel’s ballroom was buzzing with activity on Jul. 15, as job...... read more read more Photo By Daniel DeAngelis | The Renaissance Hotel’s ballroom was buzzing with activity on Jul. 15, as job seekers from throughout Hampton Roads showed up early for an opportunity to work at America’s Shipyard. NNSY is offering full-time and part-time federal positions with competitive salaries and benefits for both employees and Apprentice School students. see less | View Image Page

The Portsmouth Renaissance Hotel’s ballroom was buzzing with activity July 15, as job seekers from throughout the Hampton Roads area, showed up early for an opportunity to work at America’s Shipyard.



“The shipyard offers excellent pay and benefits and there is greater job security in working for the government versus the private sector,” said Norfolk Naval Shipyard Department 900 Production Service Specialist Michael Millet. “The job fairs are a wonderful opportunity for you to come out and see where it takes you.”



“Lots of training opportunities are also available through NNSY for someone that does not have much experience,” said United States Fleet Forces Human Resources Recruitment and Replacement Specialist Karen Geaumont. “You get paid through the apprentice program and there are promotional opportunities through each step of the process.”



Geaumont added, “When you come into the apprenticeship program you are a permanent, full-time federal employee and all of the benefits apply. This is a great opportunity with growth potential.”



In the last 12 months, NNSY has filled more than 750 vacancies through in-person job fairs.



NNSY’s Administrative Services Division (Code 1102) has been making efforts to improve the hiring and onboarding process for the shipyard, in coordination with Fleet Human Resources Office (FLTHRO). The Office of Civilian Human Resources (OCHR), Norfolk is also on hand at all job fairs to assist applicants with their resumes.



“OCHR’s role at the job fair is to review qualifications, so when applicants provide their resume to us, we have the position description in Waypoints, we look at the applicant’s resume and see if it matches the qualifications in the system,” said OCHR Norfolk, Supervisory Human Resources Specialist Debra Sawyer. “As long as an applicant has some qualifying experience, there is an excellent chance for a candidate to be selected.”



NNSY applicant Sandy Rodgers came to the event with her son.

“We came down because we were so hopeful to meet the recruiters and see what open positions they have at NNSY,” said Rodgers. “They have such an array of opportunities and my son and I are very appreciative of them holding the job fair over the summer, so we have the time to come down and get information on their new job opportunities.”



“We have an absolutely awesome organization at Norfolk Naval Shipyard and it’s not only what we do, but how we support the U.S. Navy Fleet so they can accomplish their mission,” said NNSY Production Resources Officer Captain Frank Gasperetti. “There is great satisfaction and pride in knowing that when you come to work at America’s Shipyard you are a key contributor to national and global security.”



“The shipyard is hoping to fill both part-time and full-time positions for welders, pipefitters, electricians, marine machinery mechanics, riggers and other production support positions,” said NNSY Supervisory Administrative Management Specialist Darlene Barnes.



“Today we have openings for all of our production jobs,” said NNSY Code 900A Production Business Manager Ursula Jones. “NNSY also offers a “Help to the Worker” program for individuals with no experience and all of our trades are hiring.”



Jones continued, “NNSY is a wonderful place to work and it is a family-oriented organization. This morning, I brought my husband who is looking for a job and we have our kids with us too.”



As part of NNSY’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, American Sign Language (ASL) Interpreter Lauren Gonzalez participated in the fair to provide interpretation for the deaf and hard of hearing.



“I am so excited that we are able to partner with NNSY on today’s job fair as well as future fairs,” said Gonzalez. The shipyard wants to make sure that the deaf and hard of hearing community applicants are getting the services they require and I want to applaud NNSY for providing interpreters from the very beginning of this hiring process.”



NNSY jobs are full-time and part-time federal jobs with competitive salaries and benefits for employees and Apprentice School students. As part of Navy and shipyard leadership’s push to improve Federal Wage System rates, pay rates have recently improved for much of the shipyard workforce.



The shipyard is looking for civilian candidates as well as individuals with prior military service.



“If you have recently separated from the military, or retired, please come down to one of our job fairs,” said Gasperetti. “You will be bringing a level of expertise that we are seeking, along with the values of honor, courage, and commitment.”



Gasperetti continued, “You already have the baseline and leadership skill sets we are looking for, so come on out and see the amazing opportunities that await you.”



Upcoming Job Fairs

• August 12 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Hilton Norfolk the Main, 100 E. Main Street, Norfolk, VA 23510

• September 9 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Suffolk Convention Center, 100 E. Constance Road, Suffolk, VA 23434

• October 21 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

• November 18 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Suffolk Convention Center, 100 E. Constance Road, Suffolk, VA 23434