NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 21, 2023) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces temporary partial closure of Shutes Branch Recreation Area, located at 5181 Saundersville Road in Mount Juliet, from July 24 - 26, 2023, for parking lot maintenance and re-striping.
Daily closures of individual lots will occur in phases. Signage and blockades will be in place to prevent access to work areas for the safety of the public.
Areas of Shutes Branch impacted by this closure include boat ramps, fishing platform, picnic areas, restrooms and other areas within close proximity not listed. During the closure times, visitors are encouraged to visit alternative Old Hickory Lake access points and recreation areas such as Lone Branch and Davis Corner recreation areas. More recreation areas can be found at Recreation.gov.
For additional information, please contact the Old Hickory Lake Resource Manager’s Office at 615-822-4846.
(The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at http://www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can also follow Old Hickory Lake on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/oldhickorylake.)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2023 12:33
|Story ID:
|449740
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Old Hickory Lake’s Shutes Branch Recreation Area partially closed July 24 -26, 2023, by Misty Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
