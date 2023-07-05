Wyvern Warrior of the Week: Capt. Brandon Solomon, 31st MDG

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jessica Blair | U.S. Air Force Capt. Brandon Solomon, 31st Medical Group, group practice manager...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jessica Blair | U.S. Air Force Capt. Brandon Solomon, 31st Medical Group, group practice manager changes the battery in a Tactical Combat Casualty Care training dummy at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 18, 2023. Solomon is responsible for all access to medical care for all the MDG clinics, to include booking appointments, protocols and procedures, overseeing the appointment line and performing the business and administration functions of the clinics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Blair) see less | View Image Page

This week’s Wyvern Warrior of the Week is U.S. Air Force Capt. Brandon Solomon, 31st Medical Group, group practice manager.

Solomon works directly for the MDG command team and is a liaison between the leadership and all clinic workflows. He is responsible for access to care for the MDG clinics to include booking appointments, protocols and procedures, overseeing the appointment line and performing the business and administration functions of the clinics.

“I feel grateful for the opportunity to work with each clinic and to help patients receive care when they need it,” said Solomon. “I also enjoy being able to solve internal challenges so we can put patients first.”

Solomon’s job enables him to work with all the clinics at Aviano. Some clinics Solomon works with are the Mental Health clinic, the flight clinic , the Comprehensive Operational Medicine for Battle Ready Airmen clinic, and the Family Health Pediatrics clinic. Through the flight clinic, Solomon works with clinical staff on processes and procedures to get service members seen, diagnosed, healthy, and back to the mission fit to fight.

Solomon revitalized the group’s process improvement program and averted a critical staff shortage by training 363 staff members. He improved patients access to care by revamping 76 different provider schedules to ensure they are readily available to patients in need.

Additionally, Solomon managed the alignment of 16 clinics to ensure the successful launch of the Defense Health Agency innovative platform.

Solomon enlisted as a pharmacy technician in 2012 out of Elkmont, Alabama, to serve his country and to contribute to a bigger cause. Now, 11 years later, he has accomplished a lot during his time in service to include earning a bachelor’s in business management, a master’s in hospital administration and commissioning to be an officer. He was also awarded the Air Force Medical Service Pharmacy Technician of the Year in 2017.

“There have been a number of highlights throughout my career,” said Solomon. “But the small moments in helping patients have been the most rewarding.